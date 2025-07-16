I found surprisingly great deals on premium beauty brands with up to 60% off from Amazon | Canva

I love premium beauty products — and I just found cult favourites for less on Amazon

When it comes to beauty, splurging on luxury products can feel like the ultimate form of self-care until you see the price tag. But what if you could indulge in high-end beauty products without the guilt?

I searched Amazon to uncover the best premium beauty finds that are currently discounted by up to 60%. From cult-favourite brands we know and trust. These deals are too good to pass up and they deliver the results to match. Whether you're restocking or trying something new, now is the perfect time to treat yourself for less.

The Bedhead by TIGI Resurrection Shampoo and Conditioner Set £15.15 (49% off) is a dream for damaged hair. It’s rich, smoothing, and formulated to repair breakage and with two 750ml bottles, it’ll last for months.

Bedhead by TIGI Resurrection Shampoo and Conditioner Set | Amazon

I also picked up Elizabeth Arden’s Visible Difference Moisture Cream £16 (59% off) an old-school favourite with serious staying power. Rich and hydrating, it gives tired skin a boost and softens fine lines.

Elizabeth Arden’s Visible Difference Moisture Cream | Amazon

Then there’s Lancôme’s Génifique Dual Repair Serum £59.85 (37% off) which includes a full-size serum and a mini eye serum. It’s one of the best formulas for boosting radiance and restoring the skin barrier. If you’ve wanted to try Lancôme’s most-loved serum, now’s the time.

Lancôme’s Génifique Dual Repair Serum | Amazon

Finally, EVE LOM’s Original Balm Cleanser £38.99 (19% off) is as luxurious as cleansing gets. It melts away makeup, exfoliates, and leaves skin feeling fresh and glowing. The muslin cloth adds that spa-like touch and with this discount, it’s the perfect time to treat yourself.

EVE LOM’s Original Balm Cleanser | Amazon

