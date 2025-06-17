The Carpathian Edition is all about presence | BOTB

A limited-run Land Rover Defender Carpathian Edition worth £85,000 could be yours for just 18p in BOTB’s latest prize draw – and there are discounts for ticket bundles if you move fast.

In a menacing satin grey, this Land Rover Defender isn't your usual Chelsea Tractor. It's a special edition of the iconic marque, with a host of interior and exterior upgrades and a thunderous V8 engine.

And it can be yours for just 18p thanks to BOTB's latest prize draw.

The Defender Carpathian Edition is a special order from Land Rover that features matte paint, a black roof, unique Carpathian Edition badging, suede seats, and illuminated treadplates.

The interior is trimmed in top-quality fabrics | BOTB

And the engine is a five-litre supercharged 525bhp V8 that sounds like a thunderstorm. BOTB's car is a 2021 model with 12,000 miles on the clock, but the Carpathian Edition is so sought after that it's still worth an eye-watering £85,000.

There are only a few days left to enter the draw, and discounts are currently being applied to bundles of tickets.

At the moment, if you buy 35 tickets, the most popular bundle, you'll save 10%. And if you buy 70 tickets, you'll save 20%.

Most people will buy a batch of tickets to win a car this popular, so it's a very convenient discount. Although you can, if you like, just buy one.

