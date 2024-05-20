Demi Moore is a fan of polka dots and wore them to the Cannes Film Festival and M&S have a great selection of fashion items and homeware for you to choose from

Polka dots are big news for spring and summer 2024 and there is something for everyone from Marks & Spencer.

I have always been dotty about polka dots and I am still as obsessed with the brown and white polka dot dress Julia Roberts wore in Pretty Woman today as I was when the movie was first released in 1990. Now, when it comes to polka dots today, I firmly believe that there are polka dots to suit everyone and M&S has a fabulous selection for you to choose from.

Before you worry that polka dots are not for you, let me cite a few celebrities of different ages, who are both fans. Demi Moore, 61 recently showed just how fabulous polka dots can look at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, whilst Margot Robbie, 33, wore a Barbie core pink and black polka dot dress from Balmain's Spring/Summer 2024 collection for the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Awards.

When it comes to polka dots and M&S, I have to start off by discussing their Pour Moi Polka Dot Padded Swimsuit, £42, that is available only online. Not only do I love the retro feel about the swimsuit, but it has straps that can be removed, padded cups for support and tummy control technology to flatter your figure.

Next up is this again only available online, Sosandar Polka Dot V-Neck Ruffle Midaxi Skater Dress, £79. What I like about this dress is that it can be dressed up or down, wear it with trainers for more of a relaxed feel or with high heels for a dressier look.

Next up is this Nobody’s Child Linen Rich Polka Dot V-Neck Midi Tea Dress, £75. Easy to wear, this dress has pretty short puffed sleeves and a flattering v-neckline. Perfect for summer picnics or even could work as a wedding guest outfit.

For those of you who are not sure if polka dots are for you fashion wise but like the idea of them around your home, then how about this M&S Collection Large Polka Dot Vase, £29.50? Not only will it add a touch of fun to your kitchen or lounge, but it would also look perfect with anemones added.

I also adore this Emma Bridgewater Polka dot mug, £25, ideal for your first cup of coffee or tea every morning.

When it comes to polka dots, you don’t just have to stick to black and white ones. This Hobbs, Polka Dot Tie Waist Midi Shirt Dress, £169, is white and blue, and has a very fresh feel to it.

