This jacket from New Look will keep you looking stylish and cosy all season long.

As the leaves turn golden and the air grows crisp, nothing says autumn chic quite like the perfect cosy jacket and this Brown Contrast Trim Bonded Jacket £64.99 is ticking every box for the season. Whether you're wandering through a pumpkin patch, strolling through the park, or grabbing a spiced latte on a Sunday morning, this piece brings together warmth, comfort, and effortless style.

Crafted with a soft, bonded fabric, this jacket wraps you in just the right amount of snugness without feeling bulky. The rich brown tone captures autumn’s earthy palette, while the contrast trim detailing adds a polished edge that elevates even the simplest outfit. Think timeless countryside charm meets modern street style.

Pair it with your favourite chunky knit jumper, straight-leg jeans, and ankle boots for an easy, layered look that feels both laid-back and put-together. Add a wool beanie and a scarf in warm neutrals, and you’ve got the perfect ensemble for your next weekend adventure especially when there’s pumpkin picking (and photo ops) on the agenda.

What makes this jacket stand out is its versatility. It transitions seamlessly from countryside getaways to city strolls, keeping you cosy all day long. The structured silhouette and subtle detailing make it a wardrobe staple that will carry you through countless autumns to come.

So, if you’re looking for that one piece to define your fall wardrobe, the Brown Contrast Trim Bonded Jacket is it stylish, practical, and made for making memories among the pumpkins.

