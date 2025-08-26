Graham Snowden's reaction to winning a dream car was not what BOTB was expecting | BOTB

A Hertfordshire man scooped a 500bhp Range Rover in a 6p BOTB draw – but his surprisingly calm response left viewers in stitches

Graham Snowden, from Rickmansworth in Hertfordshire, was one of thousands of people who entered a 6p prize draw to win a 500bhp Range Rover, hoping his name would be first out of the hat.

But when a film crew turned up at his house to film his big surprise win, his reaction wasn't exactly what they were expecting.

The ever-enthusiastic Christian Williams, a presenter for the prize draw firm BOTB, walked Graham around the corner to reveal the bright blue Range Rover Sport SVR, but he didn't get the usual excited response.

"Graham, I'm pleased to say, for just 6p, you've just won a fantastic Range Rover SVR", Christian exclaimed.

"Oh, that's not bad", was Graham's rather subdued response.

Christian then asked Graham how he was feeling. "A little bit surprised", he said, finally cracking a smile.

Graham's enthusiasm did eventually lift, a little, as he explained he was "contemplating" replacing his Mazda 6, because it was getting "a bit long in the tooth".

Graham plans to swap the Range Rover for his ageing Mazda | BOTB

His new wheels, however, one of Land Rover's most powerful cars, is a 2019 model with just 37,000 miles on the clock. And it cost him just six pence.

Graham's prize is one of dozens that have been given away by BOTB. The latest prizes on offer include a Land Rover Defender for just 7p.

To find out more, or to see all the competitions and prize draws on offer, click here.

