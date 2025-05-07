These Yankony bags are an exact fit for Ryanair and Easyjet carry on requirements | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon has dropped the price of two top-rated cabin backpacks that fit Ryanair and EasyJet size limits – perfect for your August holiday getaway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’re in peak summer getaway season – and if you’re heading abroad this August with Ryanair or EasyJet, it’s worth checking your hand luggage before you go. Both airlines are strict when it comes to underseat bag sizes, and failing to meet the limits can mean unexpected charges at the gate. Fortunately, Amazon has slashed prices on two cabin-size backpacks that meet each airline’s exact requirements – and they’re now available from just £18.99.

One of the best-selling options is the Yankony 20L cabin backpack, currently down to £18.99 from £29.99. It’s designed to fit perfectly under the seat on Ryanair flights (within the 40x20x25 cm limit), and includes smart travel-friendly features like a USB charging port, water-resistant fabric and a hidden anti-theft pocket – ideal for city breaks, long weekends or short-haul sunshine escapes.

If you’re travelling with EasyJet or Jet2, the Yankony 45x36x20 cm backpack is tailor-made for the airline’s underseat allowance. With a larger 32L capacity, this bag unfolds 180 degrees like a mini suitcase and easily stores enough for a three- or four-day trip. It’s currently on offer for £18.99, saving 44 percent off the regular price of £35.99.

Both options are available in a wide range of colours, including black, grey, green, purple and lilac – with free returns and extra savings when you buy multiple qualifying items.

These deals won’t stick around for long – so if you’ve got a trip coming up, it’s a great time to snap up a budget-friendly, airline-compliant bag that won’t get flagged at the gate.

Article updated with new prices on August 7 2025

Escape the chaos of the terminal with Priority Pass airport lounge access from just £5 £ 5.00 Buy now Buy now If you’ve ever found yourself stuck at a noisy departure gate with nowhere to sit, this could be a game-changer. Priority Pass is offering discounted access to its worldwide network of airport lounges – and right now you can unlock membership from just £5. That means entry to more than 1,700 lounges in over 600 cities, with perks like free Wi-Fi, snacks, drinks and quieter spaces to relax before your flight. It’s valid at most major airports, and you don’t need to fly business class to use it. Get lounge access for just £5 with this Priority Pass deal

Canva Get beach-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Sunshine, selfies and holiday cocktails – summer is here, and so are all the moments you’ll want to capture with a glowing smile. Whether you’re jetting off for a beach escape or heading to a sunny staycation, MySweetSmile can help you look your best. This UK best-seller offers peroxide-free, gentle whitening that works its magic without harsh ingredients or faff. Their powder is perfect for whitening before take-off, while the handy on-the-go pen is great for keeping your smile photo-ready poolside. Shop the full MySweetSmile summer-ready range here.