The £6m Norfolk house has incredible views across the North Sea | Omaze

It’s the biggest prize ever given away by dream draw company Omaze, but the price of entry tickets is still the same

With a private pool, its own tennis court, 5,000 square foot of space and views over a nature reserve, this is the biggest prize Omaze has offered up to date.

The £6 million house in Norfolk drinks in views of Blakeney Point, with gorgeous colonnade balconies overlooking the Blakeney Reserve, and the property's expansive lawns and wildflower meadows.

Its three bedrooms spread across a huge footprint designed around entertaining, with a dedicated "entertainment room" that looks out onto the vast driveway, which is flanked by formal lawns.

The heated swimming pool sits next to a giant patio with a large covered barbecue kitchen, and a path leads down to the all-weather tennis court, before carrying on to the Norfolk Coastal Path that takes walkers on a picturesque route around the coastline.

Officially valued at £6 million, it is estimated the house could earn a long-term rental income of up to £5,500 per month. Or you could live in it. Or you could just sell it and become an instant multi-millionaire.

Either way, all the stamp duty and legal fees will be paid up, and all the furniture will be included in the prize.

Not only that but Omaze will give the new owners £250,000 in cash to help them settle in.

And, if you enter early enough, you'll find a brand new car parked on your driveway thanks to a bonus prize of a £110,000 Porsche 911. You just need to get your tickets bought by Sunday, February 9.

Enjoying a quiet spot on the edge of the pretty North Norfolk village of Blakeney, the latest Omaze house also has a double garage, a separate boot room, and six bathrooms, including two en-suites.

There's even a peaceful summer house overlooking the large rear lawn, which is perfect for a spot of afternoon reading away from the sea breeze.

As always, Omaze's prize draw, which closes on February 23, will support an important charity, and this year the company has guaranteed a donation of at least £1 million to Comic Relief.

And this time the winner of the house is set to be revealed live on the BBC’s Red Nose Day 2025 TV programme on Friday, March 21.

To enter the draw, click here to visit the Omaze website and choose how many entries you would like to buy.

The cost of 15 entries, the minimum, is just £10. Although you can choose to apply for a single entry for free by post.

Choosing more entries gives you more chance of winning the prize, and there are incentives for entering early and subscribing, so get in there as soon as possible and choose your odds carefully.