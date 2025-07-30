The Audi RSQ8 has an incredible 700bhp | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

BOTB is offering a 2021 sports SUV with a V8 engine and leather seats for just 19p a ticket – enter now for your chance to win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This incredible sports SUV could be on your driveway next week - for the princely sum of just 19p. It’s the latest prize from the dream car giveaway experts BOTB, and it’s one of the most powerful family cars out there.

The Audi RSQ8 boasts a thunderous four-litre V8 engine, sculpted leather seats, and a top-tier spec packed with all the fun gadgets you could want - and it rockets from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds.

BOTB is giving away a 2020 model with 51,000 miles on the clock, finished in a menacing sleek black with a matching black leather interior.

The interior is built around performance and luxury | BOTB

The car is worth £77,900, but if the winner prefers the money instead of the vehicle, they can opt for a £55,000 cash alternative.

This is just one of many vehicles available to win through BOTB, and tickets to enter the draw to win it are priced at just 19p.

You can buy ticket bundles to boost your chances, and many people enter multiple times — or try your luck for free by submitting a postal vote.

To get all the details or enter the draw, head over to the BOTB website by clicking here.

Canva Get beach-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Sunshine, selfies and holiday cocktails – summer is here, and so are all the moments you’ll want to capture with a glowing smile. Whether you’re jetting off for a beach escape or heading to a sunny staycation, MySweetSmile can help you look your best. This UK best-seller offers peroxide-free, gentle whitening that works its magic without harsh ingredients or faff. Their powder is perfect for whitening before take-off, while the handy on-the-go pen is great for keeping your smile photo-ready poolside. Shop the full MySweetSmile summer-ready range here.

Canva Uncover your family’s hidden connections with an exclusive MyHeritage DNA kit £ 29.00 Buy now Buy now Every generation, your family tree branches wider — yet most of your extended relatives are strangers to you. A DNA test can help change that. MyHeritage DNA doesn’t just estimate your ethnic makeup; it connects you to real living relatives and uncovers the stories of your ancestors’ journeys. From Viking roots in Orkney to Sephardic Jewish heritage, or even surprise half-siblings, your DNA holds the key to discovering the family you never knew you had.