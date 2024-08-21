Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

You don’t need to be a chef 👩‍🍳

Toastie makers are a must-have for students.

Easy to use and even easier to store, these machines are perfect for a shared dorm.

Amazon has some great deals on brands such as Ninja.

For students preparing to head off to university for the first time, the countdown is well and truly on. You may only have a few weeks left to complete your preparations and buy all the gear you need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One truly essential item all freshers will need - especially if they are heading into a dorm or shared accommodation - is a toastie machine. It is a quick and easy way to make a meal when you are in a pinch and won’t take up huge amounts of space.

Amazon has some amazing deals on these machines currently and to help you narrow down the choices, we’ve rounded-up seven of the best.

Toastie machines including Ninja (top). Photo: Amazon | Amazon

To help provide you with the most comprehensive recommendations possible, we have created our own product scoring system that combines user scores with professional reviews. By weighing factors including number of ratings, source of reviews and if it comes from an expert, we are able to create an extremely thorough score for each product - with the maximum possible score being 6.3.

Ninja Foodi 3-in-1 Toaster, Grill & Panini Press

Price : £129 (14% off)

: £129 (14% off) Recommendation Score : 3.6

: 3.6 Where to buy: Amazon

The mega popular food brand Ninja has a toaster, which also doubles as a grill and panini press. It has a unique flip design which allows it to switch between the three different functions in one space saving machine.

There are seven different cooking functions including: Toast, Bagel, Defrost, Grill, Panini, Bake & Reheat. So you can make yourself a grilled cheese, bake croissants, reheat pizza & more.

Ninja 3-in-1 toaster. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Ninja promise even, edge-to-edge toasting, with seven toast shade settings. It can fit two slices of bread or two bagel halves.

Amazon shopper Patricia wrote: “I appreciate anything Ninja, they always live up to the name. This was a birthday present to replace our worn out 4 slice toaster.

“We can only toast 2 slices at a time but all different types of bread can be toasted just right. The grill is a bonus, I do not have to use a large grill for just cheese on toast and paninis are excellent. Looks good on the counter also. Very satisfied.”

You can pick up the Ninja Foodi 3-in-1 toaster, grill and panini press with a discount of 14% from Amazon here. Our recommendation matrix gave it a score of 3.6.

George Foreman Small Electric Fit Grill

Price: £18.95 (37% off)

£18.95 (37% off) Recommendation score: 5.3

5.3 Where to buy: Amazon

The legendary George Foreman grill is on offer on Amazon right now. Legions of students over the years will have arrived in dorms with one of these bad boys - and you may be considering joining the ranks.

This model has speedy heat up, so you can cook your favourite dishes, quicker than ever. From switch on to plate in under 6 minutes vs’ conventional electric oven grill set at 230 degrees.

George Foreman grill. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

It is easy to clean after use and it has a streamlined design to save you space - ideal if you are sharing a kitchen in a dorm. The grill has a two year warranty, plus one extra if you register online, so you will be secure throughout your time away at university.

You can grill, make toasties and paninis and plenty more with a George Foreman grill. And with the Clip-in Drip Tray, you can sit back and know the excess fat and other residue is collected for you.

One Amazon shopper wrote in a review: “Had one of the George Foreman grills from 10+ years ago, which we really liked. Have had some alternate sandwich toasters since then until we decided to try another George Foreman.

“The medium is a good size and allows us to toast two large sized sandwiches side by side, which is its main use. Does a really good job of it as well. Only real downsides are the branding being on the grill which makes it a little harder to clean as food always get stuck in between the letters.”

You can get the George Foreman grill, with a 37% discount, from Amazon buy clicking the link here. Our recommendation matrix gave it a score of 5.3.

Tower Deep Fill Sandwich Maker

Price: £19.99 (23% off)

£19.99 (23% off) Recommendation score: 3.37

3.37 Where to buy: Amazon

For a real sandwich lover, this machine from Tower has four pocket moulds to help you make delicious toasties with as many fillings as your heart desires. With a powerful 900W output, delicious deep filled sandwiches are created quickly and efficiently.

With advanced non-stick technology, the dual ceramic plates require little to no oil, promoting healthier eating. The Tower sandwich maker superbly grills your favourite sandwiches packed full with flavour after every use.

Tower toastie machine. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

One shopper on Amazon wrote in a review: “This one is fabulous... It is 900 watt compared to my precious 2 which were just 700 Watts! So it gets hotter and browns the bread really nicely!

“When it comes to cleaning it is so simple and quick. I let it cool for a little while then wipe off the dried food with a kitchen towel before then using a damp cloth... No detergent. Be careful as it stays hot on the lid edges for quite a while... As I discovered.”

You can pick up the Tower deep fill sandwich maker with a 23% discount from Amazon here. Our recommendation matrix gave a score of 3.37.

Daewoo Deep Fill

Price: £21.98 (12% off)

£21.98 (12% off) Recommendation score : 4.65

: 4.65 Where to buy: Amazon

You can pick up this cracking toastie maker from Daewoo at a tasty 12% discount on Amazon right now. It is ideal for making 2 delicious deep filled sandwiches at once, the deep plate ridges create an effortless and perfect seal time after time.

The Daewoo machine has insulated cool touch handles, making it safe to use and operate even while you are heating your sandwiches. And it features automatic thermostatic temperature control and indicator lights that allow you to cook your sandwiches precisely and perfectly for a delicious result every time.

Daewoo Deep Fill. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

The sandwich maker has a cord wrap feature, which helps keep the sandwich maker compact and easy to store whether it be on the worktop or in a kitchen cupboard. Which makes it perfect for those sharing a kitchen in a dorm or house.

In a review on Amazon, a shopper wrote: “I have no particular problem with the machine. It does nice toasties and seems of decent quality but on a personal note I won't be buying a toaster that doesn't have removable plates in the future. I've had both now and my advice would be to buy one with removable plates as in my opinion it's well worth the extra money in the long run.”

You can pick up the Daewoo Deep Fill with a 12% discount from Amazon right now. Our recommendation matrix gave it a score of 4.65.

Global Gourmet by Sensiohome

Price: £22.12

£22.12 Recommendation score: 3.38

3.38 Where to buy: Amazon

If you like to pack your toasties full of fillings, if you can’t get enough cheese in a panini, then this might just be the best option for you. The Global Gourmet machine has deeper cooking plates ‘than its rivals’, allowing for a more generous fill of your favourite ingredients.

The toastie maker is equipped with non-stick plates meaning once the appliance has cooled down, both the housing and plates can be easily wiped down with a damp soft cloth before storing it away. All students will have to reckon with the lack of space in shared accommodation, and thankfully this machine is designed for easy storage as it has cool touch handles with a locking clasp and cord storage under the housing, ensuring minimal space is taken up in your kitchen cupboards.

Global Gourmet. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

For those who like to keep an eagle-eye to make sure you aren’t overcooking, it comes equipped with LED power and ready indicators, cool touch handles, a locking clasp and non-slip feet. Within minutes you can enjoy 2 golden brown toasties thanks to the double non-stick plates.

Amazon shopper Beni wrote: “Who doesn't love a snackwhich? Well if you don't you shouldn't be looking here. This is a great product. Makes lovely snackwhiches! Like a blast from the past.”

You can pick the Global Gourmet machine up from Amazon right now by clicking the link here. Our recommendation matrix gave it a score of 3.38.

Salter 3-in-1 snack maker

Price: £34.99 (15% off)

£34.99 (15% off) Recommendation score: 4.77

4.77 Where to buy: Amazon

If you are the kind of person who likes to make toasties, waffles, paninis and other snacks, then this machine from Salter might be the perfect one for you. It is able to make a range of different tasty treats with no real fuss.

Tight for time? Don’t worry about it! With a quick heat-up, toast in no time! The handy indicator lights let you know when you are ready to cook. Say goodbye to accidental burns!

Salter 3-in-1. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Switch up your snack game and level up your lunches with 3 sets of non-stick cooking plates. Each set of hot cooking plates is completely removable and extra-large for adding more filling.

It is capable of making paninis, deep-filled toasties and waffles. So you are not just limited to one option.

Amazon shopper Jan wrote: “This sandwich toaster is excellent value for money. Much better than previous ones we've bought. Very easy to use, plates removed for easy cleaning.”

You can pick up the Salter 3-in-1 machine from Amazon with a 5% discount by clicking this link. Our recommendation matrix gave a score of 4.77.

Morphy Richards Mico

Price: £25.99 (26% off)

£25.99 (26% off) Recommendation score: 4.68

4.68 Where to buy: Amazon

This Morphy Richards Mico microwave toastie sandwich maker and grill is a smaller and easier method of creating the perfect toastie. Its compact size and ease of storage might just make it the perfect choice for students.

No preheat required, meaning you don’t have to plan ahead and can make a toastie to go in minutes. From buttery croissants to bagels, paninis and more, the device is versatile and is an all-round great kitchen companion.

Morphy Richards Mico. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

The non-stick grill plates make cleaning fast and super easy, and completely dishwasher safe! Silicone finish for easy handling. The streamlined Mico Toastie Maker takes up a fraction of the space, is easy to pull out and tidy away.

One Amazon shopper wrote in a review: “This Mico Toastie is fantastic. I'm trying to buy one for a friend but they are often out of stock. I have owned mine for just over a year so I can give an honest review after using it for a while. It is so simple to use and keep clean.”

You can pick up the Morphy Richards Mico with a 26% discount from Amazon by clicking this link here. Our recommendation matrix gives a score of 4.68.

What is the best toastie machine you have ever owned? Share your recommendations with our tech writer by emailing: [email protected].