The strips sit over your teeth for half an hour, and you'll start to see results straight away | MySweetSmile

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Get a brighter smile in just 7 days with peroxide-free strips that remove stains from coffee, tea, wine and more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With these clever little strips, a 30-minute treatment each day for seven days is all you need to brighten up your teeth and remove staining.

They use a clinically-proven and dentist-approved formula that can remove deep-set stains and yellowing caused by things like coffee, tea, and wine and most users notice a change in the first day.

Developed by MySweetSmile, the easy-to-use, non-slip strips contain no peroxide, and they don't cause irritation, or sensitivity.

The strips are part of a range of products aimed at helping you smile with more confidence | MySweetSmile

You just stick one strip to your lower teeth, a smaller strip to your upper teeth, let the strips sit for half an hour, remove and rinse, and compare the results with a colour chart.

Each kit costs £24.99, including a current £5 discount, and that's enough for seven days of treatment. If you visit the MySweetSmile website for the first time by clicking here, you should see a pop-up offering new customers 30% off their first purchase, which would bring the price down to just £17.49.

The Teeth Whitening Strips are part of a range of products developed by the firm to help you get your winning smile back.

Click here to find out more about the teeth whitening strips, or to view a video on how they work.

Get genuine Manuka honey – the same brand trusted by Dr Hilary Jones £ 7.84 Buy now Buy now Not all Manuka honey is the real deal – but Manuka Doctor’s is. Harvested and packed in New Zealand, every jar is independently tested, certified for MGO content, and traceable back to the hive. That’s why it’s the only brand endorsed by TV health expert Dr Hilary Jones. With over 100,000 five-star reviews and a loyal following among athletes, nutritionists and wellness advocates, it’s a trusted choice for natural immunity support and more. Order a 500g jar of MGO 30+ Manuka Doctor honey for just £7.84 while stocks last