Buying a portable power station just before it’s discontinued could be the smartest way to invest in one - because the price is amazing

EcoFlow's Delta 2 has been one of the best selling portable power stations on the market - but it's been superseded. The Delta 3 is now out and it's selling well. So it appears it's time to clear out some old stock.

And that means it's time to clear out some old stock, and time for an absolute bargain for anyone who's been interested in investing in a portable power solution.

Units like this are so handy for everything from camping and campervans, to home backup and outdoor DIY.

EcoFlow's Delta 2 still has some cutting-edge tech built in | Amazon

The Delta 2 has an 1,800w inverter capable of surging up to 2,400w, so it can power pretty much anything in your home - even the kettle - and it would charge up the average smartphone 89 times.

It could keep your fridge running for up to 14 hours, run a fan for 17 hours, run a coffee maker for nearly an hour, or keep the lights on in a room for 58 hours.

And if you take it away camping you can charge a laptop over and over again, charge a drone, power up a camping kettle, or even charge your e-bike.

Hook it up to a solar panel and, assuming the clouds lift, you could keep it for your whole trip.

Hooked up to solar panels, it can go on for days | Amazon

Even though it's an older model, it still has the latest LiFePO4 battery technology, which EcoFlow says is good for more than 3,000 charging cycles, and you get the same five-year warranty - because it's still a brand new product.

When these power stations were launched, they were knocking on the door of £1,000, but now they're down to a more realistic £899. However, there's a 44% discount available on Amazon at the moment, which brings the price down to £499.

This makes it nearly half the price of Jackery's brand new £899 Explorer 1000 V2, and still cheaper than Bluetti's relatively bulky £639 AC180.

This is a limited-time deal, so we don't know how long it will be available for at that price, but if you are thinking of investing in a portable power solution, it might just be the time.

