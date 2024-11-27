This Black Friday coffee machine deal is perfect for bargain hunters

The L'OR Barista Sublime is ideal for coffee lovers | L'OR

The top-spec L’OR Barista Sublime capsule machine has been heavily discounted for Black Friday - but that’s not the best part of the deal

Premium coffee-pod purveyor L'OR has announced a deal for its plush Barista Sublime machine that includes an incredible giveaway.

The machine itself normally costs £109.99, but Philips-owned L'OR has discounted it down to £59.99. And that's not the best bit.

Because L'OR is also giving you a free bundle of 100 capsules as part of their Black Friday deal, which will keep you in coffee for weeks.

Normally this bundle would cost over £150, so to pay just £59.99 for the whole thing is quite a significant saving.

The machines are available in a handful of colours, and if you really don't want the bundle, you can head to Amazon and pick up the machine alone for £45.

But for the sake of the extra £15, it's worth having the 100 capsules, so it's certainly better value to buy direct.

What sets the L'OR Barista Sublime apart is its double spout system, which means you can brew up two espresso drinks at the same time.

It also has a capsule detection system built in, so it will recognise the capsule size and adjust its pressure automatically.

To find out more about the machine, or to secure the Black Friday deal, click here.