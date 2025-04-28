The Dolu play kitchen is durable enough to be used in the garden | The Nursery Store

There's £100 off this double kitchen play set, which comes with sounds and accessories

Keeping kids entertained and keeping your house tidy is the holy grail of parenthood, and a bit of garden time is something we all enjoy.

Outdoor toys can be expensive though, which is why any deals and discounts are worth a look - and this one is definitely an eye-opener.

Normally costing £139.99, the Dolu Double Kitchen play set is suitable for indoor and outdoor play, and it even has realistic sound effects and 13 included accessories.

It features a dishwasher and crockery to fit in it | The Nursery Store

It features two drawers, a dishwasher and a fridge area, and a bundle of cooking tools, including pans, plates, and cutlery.

The Nursery Store, which is offering the huge discount, says it's made of durable materials which make it versatile enough for gardens and patios.

And customers agree; one reviewer said: "Highly recommend perfect for outside play and no screwing together so easy. What a great kitchen and great site."

There's no free delivery offered, but standard delivery only costs £2.49 and, remarkably, next-day delivery is just £2.99.

It's the sort of thing that could keep kids aged three to six entertained for hours, and hopefully last them years.

