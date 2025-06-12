This Tommy Hilfiger watch is currently available with a 30% discount, but only for a limited time | Amazon

For women who appreciate a blend of timeless style and modern functionality, the Tommy Hilfiger Analogue Multifunction Quartz Watch is a stunning choice. This fashion-forward timepiece is offered in two sophisticated colour options and are both now on sale from Amazon.

Tommy Hilfiger Analogue Multifunction Quartz Watch - Shop now for £124.99

Tommy Hilfiger Analogue Multifunction Quartz Watch | Amazon

The Tommy Hilfiger watch features a taupe coloured face with yellow gold accents. It exudes a warm, luxurious charm, perfectly complemented by a two-tone stainless steel and Yellow Gold bracelet. Ideal for both professional and casual wear, this version is currently available on sale with a huge 30% off. It was £179 but now just £124.99 for a limited time only.

Whether you're looking to elevate your accessory collection or searching for a thoughtful gift, the women’s Tommy Hilfiger Analogue Multifunction Quartz Watch offers elegant design, durable construction, and trusted functionality.

For a cooler, more contemporary look, the watch is also available in a striking ice blue colour 29% off now £112.10 This colour adds a refreshing, modern twist to the classic silhouette. Both versions feature reliable Quartz multifunction movement that track the day, date, and 24-hour time. It’s also water resistant and can also withstand rain or splashes, making it the perfect option for everyday use.

As well as the Tommy Hilfiger, Amazon offers a wide selection of watches from leading fashion brands such as Michael Kors, Armani Exchange, Radley, and many more. Whether you're drawn to bold statement pieces or refined minimalism, there’s a watch to suit every taste and occasion.

