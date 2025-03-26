You won't beat the ludicrously low price on this Roomba robot vacuum

This is the best price we've ever know the Roomba J7 to be sold at | Amazon

According to price tracking software this is the cheapest price ever for one of iRobot's top robot vacuums

The iconic robot vacuum brand, Roomba, is known for its market-leading performance - but usually the iRobot products always come at a price.

Which is why it was quite startling to spot this incredible deal for a Roomba J7 in the Amazon Spring Sale this morning. It's a 60% discount, bringing the price down to just £239.

To put that into perspective, we used the price tracking tool CamelCamelCamel to plot the history of the J7's pricing on Amazon, and the lowest price Amazon has ever been selling it for is £379, back in February 2024. In the previous November it had hit a high of £666.70.

Trick rubber brushes make it ideal for pet owners | Amazon

This means its usual RRP of £599, the price it's currently listed at on the iRobot website, has been discounted by a massive 60%. And that's not something we usually see with big brands.

The Roomba J7 has most of the features of the £1,000+ Roomba flagships, including "Power-Lifting Suction", three-stage cleaning, Dirt Detect Technology, and the clever edge-sweeping brush.

It's an ideal device for pet owners, too, because it has rubber brushes that are designed to prevent tangles, and iRobot guarantees its devices won't run over any "accidents".

It connects up to the iRobot app, which is one of the best in the business, and it can be sent off on its duties through an Alexa or Google smart speaker.

It doesn't come with a self-emptying base station at this price, for that you'd need the £948.99 J7+, but the on-board dust container won't need manually emptying all that often.

This is such a good deal for anyone flirting with the idea of diving into the world of robot vacuuming, and it's a price usually applied to unbranded Chinese devices.

The Amazon Spring Sale lasts until the end of the month, but we don't know how long stocks of this Roomba will last, so be quick if you want a bargain.