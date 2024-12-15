Some are already being redeveloped into housing, community facilities and office space. However many question marks also remain over a number of prime city sites where progress has either ground to a halt - or has been non-existent.
We take a whistle-stop tour across the city to look at 17 key sites across Portsmouth to see what the future (should) have in store for them:
1. The News Centre, London Road, Hilsea
The last of the landmark building which was The News Centre was demolished earlier this year. It was an iconic building in Portsmouth, used by many people to navigate and give directions. Now part of the site is being transformed into a new electric bus depot, while the search continues to find someone to take on the remainder of the site.
2. Connect Centre, Kingston Crescent
The prominent 11-storey office block built in the 1970s sits right at the entrance of our city for those people coming in via the M275.
After some changes over the years, the latest plan for the site saw planning permission granted to convert the Connect Centre into 101 new flats. A separate application also sought to convert the under croft into additional flats which was also approved.
However three years has past and there seems to be little progress.
3. Debenhams - Commercial Road
The former Debenhams store, which closed in 2021 after the company collapsed, remains empty in its prime position in the city centre while the south side car park has been fenced off from the public.
Developers have come up with several plans for the site ever since - the latest of which was to create four buildings on the site, providing 569 flats at the site of the retail unit and its car park on Commercial Road. The proposal is for four buildings, up to 35, 23, 15 and five storeys, to provide the flats as well as 3,292 sqm of retail and indoor recreation/gym space.
4. Debenhams, Palmerston Road
The defunct Debenhams store in Palmerston Road has been empty since it closed for the final time in January 2020 after the brand collapsed into administration. But now it is finally being transformed into a new development – known as Handleys Corner – and structures behind the street-facing portion of the building have been demolished. Commercial units are being created, as well as a GP surgery and pharmacy, with residents homes also on site.
