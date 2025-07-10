17 striking photos to bring back memories of Portsmouth in the 60s and 70s, from mudlarks to Elton John

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 10th Jul 2025, 12:40 BST

A young Elton John puts on an unforgettable show, crowds gather to welcome a returning hero, and a fire breaks out at a city landmark.

These photos whisk you back more than 50 years to show life around Portsmouth during the 60s and 70s.

They capture some of the major events of the era as well as everyday life.

Portsmouth’s proud maritime heritage is celebrated, with two of the nation’s most famous ships, the HMS Belfast and HMY Britannia, pictured sailing into the harbour.

This retro photo gallery gives a taste too of what it was like growing up back then, with schoolchildren are seen gathered around the headteacher’s desk, and young mudlarks playing in the harbour at low tide.

Elsewhere, the wreckage of a hovercraft is raised from the seabed, a popular pub is pictured, and a military training exercise is captured in full flow.

What are your memories of Portsmouth in the 60s and 70s? Let us know in the comments section.

Dorothy Masterman, headteacher of Hilsea School, Portsmouth,with some of her pupils in September 1965

1. The headteacher will see you now

Dorothy Masterman, headteacher of Hilsea School, Portsmouth,with some of her pupils in September 1965 | Getty Images Photo: C. Woods/Express

People sitting on the harbourside at Portsmouth docks in 1964

2. At the docks

People sitting on the harbourside at Portsmouth docks in 1964 | Getty Images Photo: Chris Ware/Keystone Features

A fire on the South Parade Pier in Southsea, Portsmouth, on June 11, 1974. The pier caught fire during the filming of the Ken Russell movie 'Tommy'.

3. Pier ablaze

A fire on the South Parade Pier in Southsea, Portsmouth, on June 11, 1974. The pier caught fire during the filming of the Ken Russell movie 'Tommy'. | Getty Images Photo: Chris Wood/Express/Hulton Archive

Portsmouth Harbour Railway Station, Hampshire, in 1968

4. Railway station

Portsmouth Harbour Railway Station, Hampshire, in 1968 | Getty Images Photo: Aerofilms/English Heritage/Heritage Images

