These photos whisk you back more than 50 years to show life around Portsmouth during the 60s and 70s.

They capture some of the major events of the era as well as everyday life.

Portsmouth’s proud maritime heritage is celebrated, with two of the nation’s most famous ships, the HMS Belfast and HMY Britannia, pictured sailing into the harbour.

This retro photo gallery gives a taste too of what it was like growing up back then, with schoolchildren are seen gathered around the headteacher’s desk, and young mudlarks playing in the harbour at low tide.

Elsewhere, the wreckage of a hovercraft is raised from the seabed, a popular pub is pictured, and a military training exercise is captured in full flow.

1 . The headteacher will see you now Dorothy Masterman, headteacher of Hilsea School, Portsmouth,with some of her pupils in September 1965

2 . At the docks People sitting on the harbourside at Portsmouth docks in 1964

3 . Pier ablaze A fire on the South Parade Pier in Southsea, Portsmouth, on June 11, 1974. The pier caught fire during the filming of the Ken Russell movie 'Tommy'.