These photos whisk you back more than 50 years to show life around Portsmouth during the 60s and 70s.
They capture some of the major events of the era as well as everyday life.
Portsmouth’s proud maritime heritage is celebrated, with two of the nation’s most famous ships, the HMS Belfast and HMY Britannia, pictured sailing into the harbour.
This retro photo gallery gives a taste too of what it was like growing up back then, with schoolchildren are seen gathered around the headteacher’s desk, and young mudlarks playing in the harbour at low tide.
Elsewhere, the wreckage of a hovercraft is raised from the seabed, a popular pub is pictured, and a military training exercise is captured in full flow.
What are your memories of Portsmouth in the 60s and 70s? Let us know in the comments section.
