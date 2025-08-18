The Radio One Roadshow was a major phenomenon which regularly graced Southsea – with household names like Steve Wright and Mark Goodier being synonymous with its success.

The final set of roadshows took place in 1999. Crowds fully embraced the events and even got involved themselves in iconic games such as 'Bits and Pieces' and 'Smiley Miley's Mileage Game'.

In the former, contestants had to name a series of hit songs after listening to a tape containing dozens of examples. Even after the tours ended, people still clamoured for their return. We have dug into The News archives and found lots of photos taken at Castle Field for to take you back down memory lane.

Here are 26 of them. Can you spot yourself? Be sure to find out by clicking through all the pages.

The Radio 1 Roadshow in Southsea, in 1994 with Steve Wright being mobbed by fans

The Radio 1 Roadshow in Southsea, in 1994.

The Radio 1 Roadshow in Southsea, in 1991.