Southsea in Portsmouth was recently named by the Sunday Times on its list of the UK’s best coastal towns in which to reside.

In honour of that accolade, we’ve put together this retro gallery featuring some of the best photos taken in Southsea through the years.

This trip down memory lane includes stops at Southsea funfair on Clarence Pier, the old Debenhams store, and several much-loved pubs.

These timeless images show what a blast it is to live in Southsea, from riding rollercoasters to roasting potatoes on a bonfire, and of course, splashing about in the sea.

Huge crowds are seen turning out for a Radio 1 roadshow, youngsters are pictured at schools around the area, and Southsea’s community spirit shines through in photos of fun runs and other charity events.

The more bizarre photos within the gallery include a daring animal rescue, a motorcycling snowman causing minor mayhem, and a bouncy castle marriage proposal.

Do you see anyone you recognise in these pictures, and can you spot the very famous face enjoying a proud moment?

1 . Bonfire Children sit near their bonfire at Hyde Park Road, Southsea, roasting potatoes on a small fire, with Sally Farley, 10, on the mouth organ | Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Southsea Common A bird's eye view of Southsea Common in May 1978 | The News Portsmouth Photo Sales

3 . Making a splash Pictured paddling at Southsea beach during the heatwave are Debbie Thorne with children Claire, 11, Vanessa, eight, and Sandra, five | The News Portsmouth Photo Sales