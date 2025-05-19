But our city has not been immune to the loss in pubs over the years with many loved and lost - and others closed with a question mark over their future.
He we look back through The News archives to see if we could find some of the old drinking establishments that are sadly no longer part of the city.
Have a look through all 41 and let us know how many you can remember!
1. Mr Pickwick
Sharing the name of a character in Portsmouth-born Charles Dickens' novel The Pickwick Papers, this pub was in Milton Road. After a long history it served its last pints in October 2017 and it has now been demolished and is an empty space. Photo: JPIMedia
2. The Oakwood
Opened in the 1930s, this pub in Northern Parade, Hilsea, originally had two bars but when it was taken over by national firm Punch Taverns they were knocked into one. In 2009 the building was bought by the Co-operative society and it is now a convenience store Photo: Emma Ailes
3. The Black Dog
The Black Dog was a popular pub with a mock Tudor frontage. it was demolished in the early 1960s and another pub of the same name was built a few yards to the west of it. This building was demolished in 2002. Photo: JPIMedia
4. The Air Balloon
Designed by famed architect A H Bone, this pub was situated on the corner of Flying Bull Lane. It closed in 2005 and was badly damaged in an arson attack in 2007. It is now a mixture of office space and private accommodation. Photo: JPIMedia