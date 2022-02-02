Down memory lane - 20 great Portsmouth area grassroots football team pictures from the early to mid-1980s

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 2nd Feb 2022, 14:58 BST
Let’s take a stroll down grassroots football memory lane ...

Here are 20 team pictures that were featured in the pages of the Sports Mail between 1982 and 1986. Can you spot yourself or any familiar names that bring good times flooding back?

If you have any similar pictures, please email [email protected]

1985/86

1. Horndean

1985/86 Photo: -

Meon Valley League Division 2. Back (from left): Richard Locke, Nigel Shepperd, Gary Ople, David May, David Morgan, Tony May. Front: Terry Beale, Gary Dobbison, Alan Poor, Trevor Knapp, Richard May, Sean Malcolm. 1982

2. Waterloovile Cosmos

Waterloovile Cosmos

1985/86

3. Ayreville U18s

1985/86 Photo: -

Solent United U11A, who play in the Hargreaves Lads League. Back (from left) Alan Nancarrow, Paul Madden, Paul Spacey, Mark Holt, Justin Kemp, Chris Hawkins, David Townsend, Martin McAndrew. Front: Duncan White, Michael Birmingham, Steven Lenton, John Taw, Mark Ogburn, Mark Iveney, Gary Jones. 1985/86

4. Solent United U11A

Solent United U11A, who play in the Hargreaves Lads League. Back (from left) Alan Nancarrow, Paul Madden, Paul Spacey, Mark Holt, Justin Kemp, Chris Hawkins, David Townsend, Martin McAndrew. Front: Duncan White, Michael Birmingham, Steven Lenton, John Taw, Mark Ogburn, Mark Iveney, Gary Jones. 1985/86 Photo: -

