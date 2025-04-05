The building in Fratton Road opened as the Troxy Cinema on July 30 1936 and has undergone an eventful life before falling into its current state of despair. It was closed by the government in 1941 and used as a food store during the duration of the second world war, before returning to life as a cinema on September 30.

But Troxy Cinema then closed on June 30 1963, and was converted into an Essoldo Bingo Club, later becoming a Top Rank Bingo Club which closed in 1993. The building was converted into retail use and was the home of United Footwear store which left in 2022 leaving the building empty ever since despite planning permission was granted in 2022 to build 30 flats on the site.

Urban Explorer Solace Chivers was given permission to go inside and take images inside the site to ensure it is fully documented before it disappears.

He told The News: “I think it’s important to document places like this before they disappear forever, especially spots with history like United Footwear in Fratton.

“One of my favourite parts of the explore was the old projector room. It only has one of the original four components remaining — and while the projector itself is gone, the carbon arc lamp house from the 1930s is still there. It’s a lovely piece of projector history, and although the pigeons have taken over the space, I think it actually adds to the atmosphere in the photos.”

Here are his amazing images with more on solacechivers.co.uk/united-footwear:

United Footwear The building was once a cinema. Image Solace Chivers

United Footwear The colourful interior inside. Image Solace Chivers

United Footwear The old protector room. Image: Solace Chivers

United Footwear Inside what was once a cinema. Image; Solace Chivers