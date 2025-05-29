4 . The Pyramid

Opening in 1988 the Pyramids was a new and exciting place to go with family or friends and I would easily spend a large portion of the day there. Those flumes were just brilliant - and the fact it had a cafe inside was just brilliant. School children in the 80s and 90s enjoyed it in its heyday and were able to to take their own children there as well - mine included. Then came the devastating decision to close the pool, now run down and making a loss, in 2020 and replace it with a soft play centre. Great for those with small children I'm sure, but I've never set foot inside it again. | The News Photo: The News