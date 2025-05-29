And for those of us who grew up in the city in the 1980s and 90s, we will have memories of so many of the places we used to see and visit in our youth that are sadly no more.
Here I share with you my memories of 13 landmark places from my childhood to which I have had to say a sad farewell - though one of them is in the midst of a regeneration.
1. The News Centre
This landmark building at the entrance to the city holds a very special place for me. Not only did I used to see it pretty much every day, but also it was where I did my first work experience. There was a time when almost everyone knew someone who had worked in this building and it was very said to see the demolition of the frontage last year. | Sarah Standing (300124-4920)
2. The Tricorn Centre
In its heyday the concreate landmark was a hub of activity, but my memories of the Tricorn are more centred around the market on the bottom floor - and whizzing up the spiral to the carpark. A small remnant of the Tricon still remains at the back of Argos which means it is gone but never forgotten, even though the site was flattened in 2004. It was turned into a 'temporary' carpark while the city council finalised regeneration plans which have unfortunately not yet come into fruition for a number of reasons.
The Tricorn Centre pictured here in 1988.
3. Victoria Swimming Baths
Children of the 80s and 90s like me were the last to really enjoy Victoria Swimming Baths in its heyday. This is the first place I ever really swam and I remember it feeling brilliant - and feeling like the water was soooooo deep. It was built in 1961 and sadly demolished in 2010 to make way for a student tower block which was never built. The flattened site is still standing empty now which makes me sad every time I pass it Photo: Contributed
4. The Pyramid
Opening in 1988 the Pyramids was a new and exciting place to go with family or friends and I would easily spend a large portion of the day there. Those flumes were just brilliant - and the fact it had a cafe inside was just brilliant. School children in the 80s and 90s enjoyed it in its heyday and were able to to take their own children there as well - mine included. Then came the devastating decision to close the pool, now run down and making a loss, in 2020 and replace it with a soft play centre. Great for those with small children I'm sure, but I've never set foot inside it again. | The News Photo: The News
