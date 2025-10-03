From Punch and Judy shows to Santa visits at the old Debenhams in Southsea and chalk boards in schools, childhood definitely looks very different compared to today.
Take a look back at 13 nostalgic pictures:
1. Portsmouth in 1984
Boys having fun in the lake at the front of the old News office at Hilsea in 1984. The three of them seemed to think it was Hilsea Lido. | The News Archives
2. Hilsea Lido
A packed splash pool - next to the main Lido - in June 1986 Photo: CHRIS OWEN
3. Southsea
Splashing out at Southsea beach during the heatwave was Debbie Thorne, from Southsea, with children Claire, 11, Vanessa. eight, and Sandra, five. | The News Portsmouth
4. Clarence Pier Funfair
Flying their own planes at Southsea funfair was, left, Colin James, seven, and his sister Kelly, four, right, whose father was serving in HMS Glamorgan. Centre right is Anthony Jones, two, whose father was serving in HMS Fearless.
Centre left is Anthony's friend for the day, five-year-old Adrian Frearson. | The News Portsmouth