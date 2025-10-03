Walk down memory lane with 13 nostalgic pictures of life growing up in Portsmouth in the 70s, 80s and 90s

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Oct 2025, 15:42 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2025, 15:42 BST

Discover what life looked like as a youngster growing up in the city decades ago.

We have put together a gallery looking back at what it was like to grow up in the city in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

From Punch and Judy shows to Santa visits at the old Debenhams in Southsea and chalk boards in schools, childhood definitely looks very different compared to today.

Take a look back at 13 nostalgic pictures:

Boys having fun in the lake at the front of the old News office at Hilsea in 1984. The three of them seemed to think it was Hilsea Lido.

1. Portsmouth in 1984

Boys having fun in the lake at the front of the old News office at Hilsea in 1984. The three of them seemed to think it was Hilsea Lido. | The News Archives

A packed splash pool - next to the main Lido - in June 1986

2. Hilsea Lido

A packed splash pool - next to the main Lido - in June 1986 Photo: CHRIS OWEN

Splashing out at Southsea beach during the heatwave was Debbie Thorne, from Southsea, with children Claire, 11, Vanessa. eight, and Sandra, five.

3. Southsea

Splashing out at Southsea beach during the heatwave was Debbie Thorne, from Southsea, with children Claire, 11, Vanessa. eight, and Sandra, five. | The News Portsmouth

Flying their own planes at Southsea funfair was, left, Colin James, seven, and his sister Kelly, four, right, whose father was serving in HMS Glamorgan. Centre right is Anthony Jones, two, whose father was serving in HMS Fearless. Centre left is Anthony's friend for the day, five-year-old Adrian Frearson.

4. Clarence Pier Funfair

Flying their own planes at Southsea funfair was, left, Colin James, seven, and his sister Kelly, four, right, whose father was serving in HMS Glamorgan. Centre right is Anthony Jones, two, whose father was serving in HMS Fearless. Centre left is Anthony's friend for the day, five-year-old Adrian Frearson. | The News Portsmouth

