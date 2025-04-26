Portsmouth was among the areas on the UK which took a battering with it being a significant target for the Luftwaffe during the blitz with more than 3,000 people killed or injured, and around a fifth of the city's houses destroyed or badly damaged.

But residents were in high spirits on May 8 1945 for VE and celebrated the end of the European fighting with street parties across the city. VJ Day, or Victory over Japan Day, on August 15, 1945 marked the official ending of the war.

Here we look back at images from 1945 when the city was celebrating VE Day and VJ Day:

1 . Historic images during the end of Second World War The VE Day street party in Silverlock Street, Stamshaw.

2 . Historic images during the end of Second World War Believed to be a VE Day party in Stanley Road, Stamshaw, Portsmouth

3 . Historic images during the end of Second World War Residents of Alver Road and Tamworth Place, Kingston, Portsmouth, enjoying the resuming of peace in Europe with a street party in 1945. Submitted by Janice Jolliffe