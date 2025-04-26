VE Day: Poignant celebrations remembered when city celebrated the end of fighting in Europe - in pictures

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 26th Apr 2025, 13:02 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2025, 13:05 BST

This year marks the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe day when the Germans officially surrendered to the Allied forces in the second world war, bringing and end to the fighting in Europe.

Portsmouth was among the areas on the UK which took a battering with it being a significant target for the Luftwaffe during the blitz with more than 3,000 people killed or injured, and around a fifth of the city's houses destroyed or badly damaged.

But residents were in high spirits on May 8 1945 for VE and celebrated the end of the European fighting with street parties across the city. VJ Day, or Victory over Japan Day, on August 15, 1945 marked the official ending of the war.

Here we look back at images from 1945 when the city was celebrating VE Day and VJ Day:

The VE Day street party in Silverlock Street, Stamshaw.

1. Historic images during the end of Second World War

The VE Day street party in Silverlock Street, Stamshaw.

Believed to be a VE Day party in Stanley Road, Stamshaw, Portsmouth

2. Historic images during the end of Second World War

Believed to be a VE Day party in Stanley Road, Stamshaw, Portsmouth

Residents of Alver Road and Tamworth Place, Kingston, Portsmouth, enjoying the resuming of peace in Europe with a street party in 1945. Submitted by Janice Jolliffe

3. Historic images during the end of Second World War

Residents of Alver Road and Tamworth Place, Kingston, Portsmouth, enjoying the resuming of peace in Europe with a street party in 1945. Submitted by Janice Jolliffe

The VE Day street party in Silverlock Street, Stamshaw, Portsmouth

4. Historic images during the end of Second World War

The VE Day street party in Silverlock Street, Stamshaw, Portsmouth

