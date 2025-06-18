3 . HMS Invincible

HMS Invincible, a light aircraft carrier, played a key role in the Falklands War as part of the Royal Navy's carrier strike group. Embarked with Sea Harriers from 800 and 801 Naval Air Squadrons, she provided continuous air defence, strike missions, and reconnaissance. Operating alongside HMS Hermes, Invincible helped maintain air superiority over the islands. Her Sea Harriers downed several Argentine aircraft. Though under threat from submarines and missiles, she remained undamaged and vital to British control of the air throughout the conflict. Pictured: HMS Invincible returns to Portsmouth, carrying British troops home from the Falklands War, | Hulton Archive/Getty Images