Mammoth aircraft carriers and large destroyers often take the headlines for their operations around the world, but some of the smallest vessels play a vital role in armed forces operations.

Many of them are being asked to be forward deployed on operations far from the coasts of the UK. P2000 patrol vessels, some of the tiniest in the fleet, are currently completing missions with Nato allies.

Leading Engineering Technician Thomas Hargreaves, assigned to HMS Dasher, previously said: “Once again the Coastal Forces Squadron can prove to both NATO and the Joint Expeditionary Force that P2000s may be small but pack a mighty punch. Having the opportunity to travel to different countries in the Eastern Baltic with my shipmates is an opportunity like no other and I can’t wait continue building those memories.”

Here are some of the smallest ships commissioned into the Royal Navy in modern history, ranked by displacement in tonnes. Some of these vessels have been decommissioned, with tenders and civilian auxiliaries not being included.

River-class offshore patrol vessels (Batch 1) Batch 1 of the River-class offshore patrol vessels have a total displacement of 1,700 tonnes. This includes HMS Tyne, HMS Severn, and Mersey.

Hunt-class mine countermeasure vessels Hunt-class ships have a displacement of 750 tonnes. Even with the drive for autonomous systems, many are still in active service including HMS Chiddingfold.

Sandown-class minehunters Sandown-class minehunters have a displacement of 600 tonnes. Most are out of active Royal Navy service, aside from HMS Bangor.