Flashback to 1974: Taking a trip down memory lane to Portsmouth area grassroots football - in pictures

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 13th May 2025, 10:35 BST

Let’s take a trip down grassroots football memory lane – all the way back to 1974.

The 11 Portsmouth area team photographs pictured here were all printed in the Sports Mail, The News’ dedicated sports newspaper, almost half a century ago.

They include Havant Leigh Park, who in 1982 became Havant Town and who later merged with Waterlooville – also pictured here – to form the National League South club.

Travellers Joy, Portsmouth League. Back (from left) T Scott, B Jones, M Collins, C Morgan, T Roach, G Puntis. Front: R Todd, P Rutherford, J Jenkins, P Winkworth, D Robinson

1. Travellers Joy, Portsmouth League

Travellers Joy, Portsmouth League. Back (from left) T Scott, B Jones, M Collins, C Morgan, T Roach, G Puntis. Front: R Todd, P Rutherford, J Jenkins, P Winkworth, D Robinson | The News Photo: -

Photo Sales
Waterlooville Colts. Back (from left): P Watsize, J Tuckey, S Smith, J Franckeiss, R Payne, K Thomson, M Winchester. Front: D Dewey, D Prew, A McLoughlin, S Smith, D Andrews, D Vine

2. Waterlooville Colts

Waterlooville Colts. Back (from left): P Watsize, J Tuckey, S Smith, J Franckeiss, R Payne, K Thomson, M Winchester. Front: D Dewey, D Prew, A McLoughlin, S Smith, D Andrews, D Vine | The News Photo: -

Photo Sales
Gosport Borough, Hampshire League. Back (from left) D Pitt, R Wilson, A Mahoney, M Winning, A Milne, D Stanley, C Pascoe. Front: M Brice, S Boswell, R Stanley, J Hawes

3. Gosport Borough, Hampshire League

Gosport Borough, Hampshire League. Back (from left) D Pitt, R Wilson, A Mahoney, M Winning, A Milne, D Stanley, C Pascoe. Front: M Brice, S Boswell, R Stanley, J Hawes | The News Photo: -

Photo Sales
Ryde Sports

4. Ryde Sports

Ryde Sports | The News Photo: -

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice