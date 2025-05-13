The 11 Portsmouth area team photographs pictured here were all printed in the Sports Mail, The News’ dedicated sports newspaper, almost half a century ago.
1. Travellers Joy, Portsmouth League
Travellers Joy, Portsmouth League. Back (from left) T Scott, B Jones, M Collins, C Morgan, T Roach, G Puntis. Front: R Todd, P Rutherford, J Jenkins, P Winkworth, D Robinson | The News Photo: -
2. Waterlooville Colts
Waterlooville Colts. Back (from left): P Watsize, J Tuckey, S Smith, J Franckeiss, R Payne, K Thomson, M Winchester. Front: D Dewey, D Prew, A McLoughlin, S Smith, D Andrews, D Vine | The News Photo: -
3. Gosport Borough, Hampshire League
Gosport Borough, Hampshire League. Back (from left) D Pitt, R Wilson, A Mahoney, M Winning, A Milne, D Stanley, C Pascoe. Front: M Brice, S Boswell, R Stanley, J Hawes | The News Photo: -
4. Ryde Sports
Ryde Sports | The News Photo: -