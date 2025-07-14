And this is emphasised when you say something which really shows your age - like if you mention the ‘ABC Roundabout’, which no young person today will know what you are talking about. It was, after all, demolished in 2002!
There are so many examples of things Pompey residents say or have done which really does show our age. Here are just a few!
1. Call the Church Street Roundabout 'the ABC roundabout'
To those of us a certain age, the Church Street Roundabout (linking Mile End Road which Commercial Road, Hope Street and Church Street) will ALWAYS be the ABC cinema. This is because we all still remember when the old ABC cinema was on the corner, so it was often used to give directions.
Pictured: The ABC cinema in Commercial Road, in February 1986. The News PP1159 Photo: The News archive
2. The junction which was once a roundabout
Turn back the clock and this junction was 'the Johnson and Johnson Roundabout' - named after the company which had has offices nearby. Then 25 years ago it was transformed into the major traffic light-controlled junction it remains today. | Google
3. Still call The News, the Evening News
So, The News has actually not officially been called The Evening News since 1959. It was renamed News, and then renamed again in 1987 to The News. But it was referred to as the evening news for a long time after and - in fact many in the city still call it that to this day.
Pictured: The News Centre in Hilsea, Portsmouth, during demolition on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. | Sarah Standing (300124-4920)
4. Born a stone's throw away from Fratton Park
There was a time was almost all Portsmouth natives were born in St Mary's Hospital - just up the road from Fratton Park (just to make sure they know right away which club to support!). But around 15 years ago the consultant-led maternity unit was moved to QA, with midwife-led unit now at St Mary's. So not not all Portsmouth-born residents are born on Portsea Island. | The News
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.