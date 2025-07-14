3 . Still call The News, the Evening News

So, The News has actually not officially been called The Evening News since 1959. It was renamed News, and then renamed again in 1987 to The News. But it was referred to as the evening news for a long time after and - in fact many in the city still call it that to this day. Pictured: The News Centre in Hilsea, Portsmouth, during demolition on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. | Sarah Standing (300124-4920)