Great South Run 2018: Here’s where can you park in Portsmouth

The Great South Run will be returning to Portsmouth once again this weekend.

If you are planning on driving to the city for the event – you should be aware that there will be road closures in place.

Great South Run is this weekend

And as well as that you will need to find somewhere to park your car, which could be tricky as thousands of other runners descend on Portsmouth.

The Great South Run will take place between Saturday, October 20, and Sunday, October 21 – with the 5 mile, mini, junior, and canine runs taking place on Saturday and the main 10 mile taking place on Sunday.

Here are the best places to park for the Great South Run this weekend.

Southsea Common

There will be a temporary event car park on Southsea Common this weekend, for those wanting to park as close as possible to the start and finish line.

For those wishing to park here there will be a charge of £10 per vehicle.

Cars will be able to exit this car park from around 12.15pm, initially directed out to the west whilst roads to the east are still in use by runners.

Here are some smaller car parks to consider parking in:

Southsea

- Seafront Canoe Lake Car Park

- Clarence Pier Car Park

- Seafront The Esplanade Car Park

- Pyramids car park

- Ashby Place

- Southsea Library

Portsmouth

- Broad Street, Old Portsmouth

- Gunwharf Road – Smart Parking Ltd, Gunwharf Road

- Fratton Station

- Guildhall Walk

- Exchange Road

What is the Great South Run?

It is one of the biggest 10 mile runs in Europe, and has been running every year since 1990.

The Great South Run was first held in Southampton but moved to Portsmouth in 1991 where it has stayed ever since.

What is the Great South Run Timetable?

The timetable for the 10 mile run is:

- 07:00 Car parking on Southsea Common and information point opens

- 07:30 Baggage room opens

- 09:00 Start assembly area open

- 10:15 Simplyhealth Great South Run elite women’s race start

- 10:35 Simplyhealth Great South Run elite men and ORANGE wave start

- 10:52 Simplyhealth Great South Run - WHITE wave

- 11:09 Simplyhealth Great South Run - GREEN wave