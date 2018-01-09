Great turnout for popular seafront parkrun

Have your say

First-finisher Rob Greenwood set a time of 16.48 for the 5k on Saturday and was only two seconds outside his best time for the course.

Nikki Moxham was the first lady to finish and she recorded a time of 18.54.

Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Oliver Caudwell, of Loughborough Triathlon, was in second position overall with 16.55 just ahead of Rob Arkell who ran 17.05 in third position.

The total of 477 finishers was the biggest since May when the record of 587 was set and the fourth highest so far at Lee.

Paul Atkinson and Lois Thain both completed their 50th parkruns and celebrated with new personal best times for the course.

Phillip Shilling, Scott Jenkins and Jason Williams also joined the 50 club.

Junior 10 runner Jonathan Hodgson has also now completed 50 parkruns.

The parkrun takes place every Saturday at Marine Parade East, PO13 9LB.

It is a free event starting at 9am with volunteers ensuring it can take place.

For more details about how to help out with volunteering see the website parkrun.org.uk/leeonthesolent/