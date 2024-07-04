Balancing family life and tennis stardom at 55

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From gripping a tennis racket at the tender age of 4 in Johannesberg, South Africa, to balancing family life while vying for the top spot in the ITF Masters rankings, at age 55 Michelle Dutton’s journey through the world of tennis is nothing short of inspiring. With a childhood marked by rapid progress through local and national competitions, Michelle’s passion for the sport carried her from provincial training squads to an athletic scholarship at the University of Alabama. Now, after years of coaching, she has reignited her competitive spirit on the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour.

In this candid interview with George Thomas from TennisHQ.co.uk, Michelle shares her experiences on the ITF Masters circuit, the challenges of self-funding her tennis career, and her ambitious goals for the future. Despite the demanding nature of the tour, her dedication and love for the game shine through, offering a glimpse into the life of a true tennis devotee who balances the rigors of competition with the responsibilities of coaching and parenting. Join us as we delve into Michelle’s remarkable tennis journey, her triumphs on the court, and her vision for reaching the pinnacle of Masters tennis.

The ITF World Tennis Masters Tour is an international series of tournaments catering to players of various skill levels, from recreational (MT100) to elite (MT1000). The events include singles, doubles, and mixed doubles competitions, segmented into age categories beginning at 30 years old and increasing in five-year increments.

The tour currently boasts 35,380 registered players and holds 552 tournaments in 69 countries annually. Similar to the ATP and WTA, the tour culminates in the ITF Masters World Championships. In 2024, the finals spanned various countries, with different age brackets competing in Portugal, Japan, Mexico, and Turkey respectively.

Michelle ready to return a serve

Michelle competes in the 55-year-old age group category and has just returned from a very successful trip to Mexico. We asked her about her tennis background and what led her to be able to compete at the elite level.

“I recently asked my mum when I started playing and she said I first held a racket when I was 4 years old and by 5 years of age I was keen to hit the ball around. They enrolled me in a Saturday morning tennis squad for kids and I quickly progressed from there. I started playing tournaments when I was 8 years old and was selected to be part of a provincial training squad and team at 9 years old. I played national level tournaments from the age of 10 and played my first international competition at 12 years of age. Once I finished high school I went to the University of Alabama on full scholarship.”

Michelle is an LTA Level 3 tennis coach currently employed at Winchester Racquets and Fitness Club, where she has served for several years. She has consistently played competitively, whether representing a local club or participating in training sessions, demonstrating an enduring passion for competition.

“Approximately two and half years ago I decided I wanted to start competing again. I was playing county-level tennis but wanted to compete more regularly and at a higher level so I decided to compete on the ITF Masters Tour.”

Michelle at Hong Kong Tournament

Competing on tour presents several challenges, including extended periods away from family and the substantial costs associated with flights and accommodations. The majority of players are unsponsored and participate primarily for the enjoyment and lifestyle that the tour offers.

“I love competing on the tour and wish I could do it full-time. I am self-funded by my coaching so I have to be selective as to which tournaments I play. I base myself in the UK then select which tournaments I want to play and travel to them. There are players who travel most of the year.”

“I am completely self-funded. It would be great to be sponsored! Prize money is very low so you can’t count on that to offset expenses.”

The ITF World Tennis Masters Tour features many tournaments of different levels ranging from MT100 to MT1000. The number for the tournament grading relates to the number of points available to the winner of each tournament.

Michelle at Mexico Tournament

Grade World Championships Grade MT1000 Grade MT700 Grade MT400 Grade MT200 Grade MT100 Winner 1600 1000 700 400 200 100 Runner-Up 1100 700 500 280 140 70 Semi-finalist 800 500 330 190 90 45 Quarter Finalist 550 330 210 120 60 30 Loser in R16 375 210 140 80 40 20 Loser in R32 220 140 75 40 20 10 Loser in R64 130 75 35 0 0 0 Consolation Winner 125 75 35 25 20 15 Consolation Runner-Up 80 50 27 17 15 10

Michelle has competed all over the UK in MT200 to MT700 level tournaments with notable tournament wins in Bournemouth (MT700) and at the all-British Championships in London (MT700). Since then she has travelled all over the globe from Hong Kong, Hungary, Turkey, Mallorca, and Mexico. She is currently ranked number 1 in the UK for the 55 age group and after recent success in Mexico City, she is climbing the world rankings too.

“My new ranking after the World Championships is 5 in singles and 2 in mixed and ladies doubles. I came home from the World Championships with a silver medal in ladies' doubles, and a bronze in singles and mixed doubles, earning me valuable ranking points.”

“My goal is to be number 1 in the world and to win the Masters World Championships.”

Michelle at World Tour Championships

“As I have just returned from the World Champs in Mexico City I am going to take some time off and then look at my schedule for the next year. I’ll play Wimbledon In August, probably Mallorca in Sept/Oct, and Hong Kong if the tournament sponsors me to play the tournament again.”

“I’m mainly looking at playing MT1000 level tournaments, maybe MT700. These tournaments are stronger and usually offer more in terms of prize money. The tough part is that the majority of MT1000 are in the USA. Europe has three, the UK none.”

Participating in the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour is driven more by a passion for the game, the opportunity to travel to new destinations, and the chance to forge new friendships, rather than by financial incentives. Even the more lucrative tournaments offer prize money of up to $1,000 for the winner, which scarcely covers travel expenses. Consequently, the luxury of having a personal coach and support team is typically reserved for players on the professional ATP and WTA tours.

“On the road, you are on your own. A coach does not travel with you. I do however have a few fellow players who are friends and coaches, and if I am struggling with something at a tournament I can ask them to have a quick look.”

Michelle maintains her coaching position in the UK which she uses to fund her travels but like many tennis coaching positions in the UK this is self-employed and if she is not working she is not earning.

“If I am away at tournaments I stop earning as I am not giving lessons. The club has been very supportive of me playing tournaments and competing for GB but it does put a strain on the coaching program as I need to find cover for my groups.”

Life on tour may seem appealing, with opportunities to meet new people and explore new places, highlighting its allure. However, there are significant challenges to consider before committing to tournaments and booking flights.

“The biggest pro is of course competing in the sport you love but also being around people from all over the world who love tennis and are of a similar mindset.”

“The days are long! Practice courts are generally only available before play starts so you are up early to get a hit/warm-up in. Your day is spent mostly around the tennis venue. If you enter more than one event you can play up to three matches in a day. I recently did this at the World Championships. My day started at 7:30 am on court warming up and ended at 8 pm. We went straight to dinner with racquet bags in tow.”

“My husband and son recently travelled to Turkey to watch me play. It was at a large resort so made it a bit more family-friendly. I loved having them there supporting me and being part of my success. Initially, I think they thought it was glamorous but they soon realised there is a lot of waiting around the courts and when matches don’t go to schedule you can finish very late.”

The ITF World Tennis Masters Tour is designed for players who play to a high level and want to compete on the world stage at a more senior age. To reach the top rankings it takes dedication, hard work, and the right mental attitude. Michelle has played tennis for over 50 years now and a lot of her talent comes from years of training. So how does this tour compare to the highly professional ATP and WTA tours?

“It is competitive but friendly. These are people who play tennis to a high level and want to win. They are giving up their time, away from home, work etc. So they aren’t there to just have fun, they want to win. However, as competitive as it is, the matches on the whole are played in a fair and friendly manner.”