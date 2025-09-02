Ballot opens for internationals at Utilita Bowl

The ballot for England’s international fixtures in Southampton next year has opened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets for England men’s internationals at Utilita Bowl have sold out year after year. With 2026 set to be bigger than ever, demand will be high for these tickets.

Utilita Bowl is set to host two England internationals in 2026:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England Men v India | Vitality IT20 | 11th July 2026

England Men v Sri Lanka | Vitality IT20 | 15th September 2026

International cricket at Utilita Bowl

For those wishing to beat the ballot, and guarantee a place for next year's internationals, book one of Utilita Bowl's premium hospitality packages or join as a Hampshire Cricket Member.

The ballot is open until 30 September. To enter, visit https://utilitabowl-comms.com/p/1AFR-1MYZ/2026-internationals-ticket-ballot