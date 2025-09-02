Ballot opens for internationals at Utilita Bowl
The ballot for England’s international fixtures in Southampton next year has opened.
Tickets for England men’s internationals at Utilita Bowl have sold out year after year. With 2026 set to be bigger than ever, demand will be high for these tickets.
Utilita Bowl is set to host two England internationals in 2026:
- England Men v India | Vitality IT20 | 11th July 2026
- England Men v Sri Lanka | Vitality IT20 | 15th September 2026
For those wishing to beat the ballot, and guarantee a place for next year's internationals, book one of Utilita Bowl's premium hospitality packages or join as a Hampshire Cricket Member.
The ballot is open until 30 September. To enter, visit https://utilitabowl-comms.com/p/1AFR-1MYZ/2026-internationals-ticket-ballot