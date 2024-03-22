Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gosport today gave an emotional send-off to one of its favourite sons as Darren Blair was laid to rest.

And hundreds were present to pay their respects to a figure loved and cherished across the town and in the world of boxing.

Blair’s funeral today took place at St Mary’s Church in Alverstoke, following his death last month at the age of 54.

Hundreds today turned out for the funeral of respected Gosport ABC head coach and community figure Darren Blair. Pic: Sarah Standing.

Gosport ABC’s head coach fell ill at the final stages of the National Youth Championships in Rotherham, before his heart failed as the result of pneumonia.

The boxing community was present to bid farewell to a towering presence in the sport, with Blair seen as a trailblazing community leader for his town.

Many of those who were positively impacted across the 24 years he ran the club, were there to give the former Royal Navy sailor a fitting send-off.

Son Harvey Blair, himself a successful amateur boxer under his father’s guidance, delivered a moving eulogy, before the burial took place at Ann’s Hill Cemetery.

The wake for a man known by many as the ‘king of Gosport’ then took place at Thorngate Hall, with stories of a great character’s colourful life shared as glasses were raised to his memory.

Blair paid tribute to the turnout for his father and both the strength and resolve the family man showed.

He said: ‘I’m thankful to all of the people who paid their respects to my dad, and proud that so many people did so.

‘A phrase we used in a lot of the troubling times would be “the show goes on”. That’s how he would’ve wanted the day to be.

‘He built a legacy in boxing and in life - I want that to continue.’

Blair is survived by son Harvey and daughter Maisy Blair.