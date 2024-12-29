Cable Guy Sinks YM

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Petersfield Town 3-2 Horsham YMCA in the SCFL Premier Division

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

YM had a tough assignment visiting the “Shires” today against fourth place Town. Petersfield came into the match after a defeat on Boxing Day against close neighbours, Midhurst and Easebourne. YM had a hard fought score draw with Loxwood FC.

Petersfield joint managers Glenn and Hoare had sent their players out to win, but YM were not going down easily at the Southdowns Builders Stadium. The first half was tit for tat, back and forth from one opportunity to another. Both midfields were trying to find the crucial pass to set up the opener but the defenders were on top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the 43rd minute YM attacked and whilst the ball ricocheted around the box, brave Alex Barbary got his head to it before it could be cleared. The ball fell to Charlie Martin who was quick to dispatch the ball past Kieran Connell, breaking the deadlock. 1-0 at halftime.

Cable scores the winner from the spot

As the second half kicked off, Petersfield Town attacked. Ashton Leigh received the ball, he controlled it and launched a stinging shot which Fijimade could only parry. Harrison Cable was quick to react and equalised for Petersfield to make it 1-1.

The game continued and looked destined for a draw but on the 79th minute, new signing, Khalid Babikr flicked the ball on in the box. Charlie Martin was in the right place at the right time again and confidently finds the back of the net, 1-2 to YM.

Just six minutes later after some pressure from the home team, a long pass came in to the box and the skilful Cable volleyed home to score a spectacular goal. The crowd of 165 were amazed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the score 2-2 and seconds remaining, Cable broke through the defence and as he was lining up his shot, he was taken out and a penalty was awarded. Cable dusted himself down and calmly and confidently placed his third goal of the game into the left bottom corner, 3-2.

A terrific game and the GWS Man of the Match was of course hat trick hero, Harrison Cable. He said on X,“What a game that was “.YM probably did enough for a draw but manager, Liam Giles will be back in charge next week.

Next up; Horsham YMCA are at home to run away league leaders Hassocks, and Petersfield play Newhaven on the 4th January 2025.