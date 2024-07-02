Children compete in Hampshire school finals at Utilita Bowl

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three hundred children got to play cricket at Utilita Bowl as part of Hampshire Cricket Board’s year six County Finals.

Thirty school teams visited Utilita Bowl across two days as part of Hampshire Cricket Board’s year six County Dynamos Finals, last week. The finals showcased the talented cricketers in junior and primary schools across Hampshire.

Over the last eight weeks, thousands of state school children have been involved in local events in the build-up to these finals. The thirty schools in attendance got to play on the outfield at Utilita Bowl in one open and one girls-only tournament.

Winchester-based Weeke Primary School were the winners of the open final while Milford-On-Sea CofE Primary were victorious in the girls final. The tournaments took place over 25-26 June with great weather adding to the success of the event.

Some of the participants at the finals event.

Emily Munro, Cricket Operations Manager at Hampshire Cricket, said: “It was great to once again see the Utilita Bowl’s outfield full of young cricketers and to see what talented players we have across the county. Despite the soaring temperatures and some closely fought matches the children showed everyone what cricket is all about, great teamwork and respect for the opposition.

“The county finals bring a fantastic end to what has been another busy year for our school’s programme, and we look forward to growing these events in 2025.”