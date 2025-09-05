Abbott, Wood and Weatherley sign new Hampshire deals

Hampshire Cricket trio, Kyle Abbott, Chris Wood and Joe Weatherley have all signed new contracts with the club, extending their stay at Utilita Bowl.

Hampshire Cricket's leading wicket-taker Kyle Abbott has committed to another year at Utilita Bowl, extending his contract through the 2026 season. The 38-year-old South African seamer continues to be a vital component of Hampshire's bowling attack, having taken 53 wickets across all formats in 2025, including 42 wickets at an average of 21.52 in the County Championship.

Abbott's consistency remains remarkable in his ninth season with the county. In the Championship, he has bowled 2,181 balls across 11 matches, conceding just 904 runs while maintaining his exceptional standards. His List A record shows 11 wickets from 7 matches in the Metro Bank One Day Cup, demonstrating his value across formats.

Discussing Abbott’s commitment to the club, Hampshire Cricket Chairman Rod Bransgrove, said:“Kyle's amazing loyalty and commitment to Hampshire over the past decade has been quite extraordinary. With over 450 first-class wickets for the Club and some truly historic performances, including his record-breaking 17-86 against Somerset, he stands among the greatest overseas players in our history. He is also an engaging and truly inspirational character. We are absolutely delighted to have secured his services for another year as he continues to be a cornerstone of our Championship ambitions.”

Abbott added:“Hampshire gave me a huge opportunity to start over again and contribute to a winning cause, trying to win a championship and get the club into a better place. I'm proud to have achieved that. It's taken a lot of hard work from not only myself, but everyone around me. There's still things I'd like to achieve at the club, a one day trophy in particular after losing out in the final at Lord's in 2019. I feel like I've got some unfinished business there.”

Another leading wicket taker, Chris Wood, has also extended his tenure by another year. The Club’s leading T20 wicket-taker with 208 Vitality Blast scalps, has been a cornerstone of Hampshire’s white-ball success for over a decade, establishing himself as the Club’s leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket. In the Vitality Blast alone, Wood has played 189 matches, taking an impressive 208 wickets at an average of 25.33, with best figures of 5/32. His ability to strike at key moments and maintain control under pressure has made him one of the most reliable bowlers in the competition.

Wood said:“We’ve been playing some great cricket recently, and with the quarter-finals up next in the Blast and 2026 just around the corner, it’s really exciting to continue with Hampshire. The Club has shown great faith in me, and I feel I’ve still got a big part to play in the team, and look forward to helping us build on our recent success.”

Hampshire Hawks captain, James Vince, spoke fondly of his long-term teammate, saying:“Woody has been a huge part of Hampshire for a long time and it’s great news that he’s extended his stay with the Club. His experience and consistency, particularly in white-ball cricket, have been invaluable for us over the years. He’s someone the younger players look up to, and having him around the squad for the next stage is a big boost.”

Rounding off a busy week of new contracts is Winchester-born batter Joe Weatherley. The 28-year-old, who is currently recovering from injury, was enjoying an excellent 2025 campaign across all formats before his injury setback. In the County Championship, he scored two fifties in just three innings, averaging 46.33 and showing the consistent form that has made him a valuable member of Hampshire's batting lineup.

Weatherley said: “Hampshire Cricket has been my home since the age of 9, so signing until 2026 was an easy decision. I'm currently focused on my recovery, but already I can't wait to get back playing next year. This club has always supported me and there’s still a lot I want to achieve personally and collectively. I’m excited about what we can accomplish together over the next season.”