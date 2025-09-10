Adi Birrell to leave Hampshire at the end of the 2025 season

Hampshire Men’s head coach Adi Birrell will leave the club at the end of the 2025 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appointed ahead of the 2019 summer, Birrell has led the club in all formats and won the 2022 Vitality Blast, the club’s first T20 trophy since 2012.

He also secured three third place finishes in the County Championship with the club finishing runners-up in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team also finished fourth in 2021 where they were one wicket away from winning the title.

Adi Birrell

Giles White, Director of Cricket, said: "All good things come to an end, and we are sad to see Adi go. It’s been a fantastic seven years at the Club, during which he has become a hugely popular figure and overseen a successful period across all formats.

“Under his leadership, the team has reached numerous finals, come close in Championships, and lifted the Blast title in 2022. His contribution has left a lasting mark, and he will be deeply missed by players, coaches, and fans alike at the Utilita Bowl.

“We hope to give him the send off he deserves, with two pieces of silverware still up for grabs in the next two weeks and important days ahead in the Championship. Everyone at Hampshire Cricket and the Utilita Bowl wishes Adi the very best as he looks forward to spending more time at home on the farm."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In white ball cricket, Birrell has led the team to Finals Day four times, with the Hawks aiming to be the first side to lift the Blast trophy for a fourth time on Saturday 13th September.

Adi Birrell

In the One Day Cup, the team finished runners-up in 2019 and 2023 under Birrell’s stewardship and reached the knockout stages a further two times in 2022 and 2024.

Everyone at Hampshire Cricket and Utilita Bowl thanks Adi for his services and wish him all the best as he returns to South Africa.