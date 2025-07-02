Australian all-rounder Hilton Cartwright joins the Hawks for remaining Vitality Blast group stage

Australian all-rounder Hilton Cartwright joins Hampshire Hawks for the remainder of the Vitality Blast group stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The signing comes after international call ups for Hawks overseas players Dewald Brevis and Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who have been named in South Africa men’s Test squad to play Zimbabwe from 28 June.

Hilton Cartwright said: “It’s great to sign for the Hawks for the back end of the Blast and join up with Chris Lynn, I’ve had some great battles with him on the cricket field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope I can make this stint a memorable one and get the team in a great spot to get to Finals Day come September.”

Hampshire Cricket.

In 103 matches in the Australian Big Bash League (BBL), Cartwright has scored nearly 2000 runs with seven fifties.

He has featured four times for Australia across Test cricket and ODIs, all in 2017, having previously been named as the Bradman Young Cricket of the Year.

Giles White, Director of Cricket, said: “It’s great to welcome Hilton to the Club for the remaining Blast games. He’s a dynamic cricketer and will be a great addition to the team as we push for the knockout stages.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The all-rounder has previously featured in the Vitality Blast, having played for Middlesex in 2018 and Derbyshire in 2022.

Utilita Bowl.

He has also featured in the Hundred in 2022 for Oval Invincibles and played six matches for his native Perth Scorchers in the Champions League T20.

Cartwright will be available for six matches, starting with Hawks’ trip to Hove to face Sussex Sharks in the first leg of el clasicoast on Saturday 5 July.

Hawks Men currently sit sixth in the South Group, whilst Georgia Adams’ side team are fourth in the women’s competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best way to watch Hampshire Hawks in action is with our four-match bundle, available for just £60.

The bundle provides access to all four Hawks matchdays at Utilita Bowl, including double headers against Somerset on Sunday 6 July followed by Hawks Women v Bears and Hawks Men v Sussex Sharks on Sunday 13 July.

Double header and men’s single header tickets start at £26 for adults and just £7 for Under 17s, or you can upgrade to Ticket Plus for £46 (adults) and £22 (U17s) which provides priority gate entry, premium seat suiting, a private hospitality suite and bar, and a welcome drink on arrival.

Hawks Women’s match against The Blaze on Friday 18th July is available from £10 for adults and £5 for U17s.

For more information about Hampshire Hawks’ four-match bundle, and individual matchday tickets, please visit www.utilitabowl.com/t20.