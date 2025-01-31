Ben Brown confirmed as Hampshire’s captain for the Rothesay County Championship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wicket keeper Ben Brown will captain Hampshire in the 2025 Rothesay County Championship.

The 36-year-old will take over from James Vince as the Club’s red ball captain whilst Nick Gubbins remains skipper of the men’s Metro Bank One-Day Cup squad. The move to have separate captains for each format means that the position of men’s Club Captain will remain vacant for the 2025 season.

Brown joined Hampshire in 2022 having previously spent his entire playing career at his native Sussex. He has featured 69 times for Hampshire across the County Championship and One-Day Cup.

Ben Brown said: “It’s an honour and I feel incredibly privileged to be elected as captain for the County Championship. Coming in and seeing the pictures of those who have done it before me, it feels surreal to be part of that history.

Ben Brown celebrating with teammates.

“As a club, we’re desperate to win the Championship. James Vince has been a tremendous leader, and will continue to be in the Blast, and hopefully I can continue our winning mentality as we continue to push for the four-day title.”

In 2024, Brown enjoyed a successful season for Hampshire, as he scored 657 runs whilst averaging 41 in the Championship, and 286 runs at an average of 36 in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup.

He also recorded career-best scores last summer when he made 139 not out against Northamptonshire at Utilita Bowl to begin the Club’s One-Day Cup campaign, and he scored 165 not out to help Hampshire to their biggest innings victory in County Championship history against Surrey.

Giles White, Director of Cricket, said: “We have been a competitive side in Championship cricket for some time now and have been fortunate to have a number of leaders in the group. Ben’s experience and qualities made him the outstanding candidate to lead the side and we are confident he has the credentials to guide the team as it evolves and pushes for silverware.”

Brown previously captained Sussex for 78 matches from 2016-2021. He will lead the Rose and Crown for the first time when Hampshire take on Yorkshire at Utilita Bowl from 4-7 April.

Hampshire Cricket’s 2025 Captains:

Rothesay County Championship – Ben Brown

Men’s Metro Bank One-Day Cup – Nick Gubbins

Women’s Metro Bank One-Day Cup – Georgia Adams

Men’s Vitality Blast – James Vince

Women’s Vitality Blast – Georgia Adams

