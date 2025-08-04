Cricket shifts focus in August as Hampshire players aim to shine

August sees a shift in attention at Utilita Bowl, as Hampshire Cricket’s stars focus on The Hundred and Metro Bank One Day Cup.

Hampshire Men’s One Day Cup side kick the month’s action off, travelling to Wales to face Glamorgan on Tuesday in round one. Nick Gubbins will lead the side as the Rose and Crown stake their claim for a first List A trophy since 2018.

The squad features a blend of youth and experience, with England Lions pace bowler Eddie Jack, England U19s batter Ben Mayes, Hampshire’s County Championship captain Ben Brown, and veteran all-rounder Keith Barker all set to feature.

Meanwhile, the women’s squad have already started their One Day Cup campaign, sitting top of the table after 10 games so far. The squad will take a break from domestic action in August, to focus on The Hundred.

Georgia Adams playing for Southern Brave

2025’s edition of The Hundred will see 24 Hampshire players taking part in the competition.

Hampshire Hawks captain James Vince will once again captain Southern Brave, the side based out of Utilita Bowl, alongside Hawks teammates including Toby Albert and Hilton Cartwright.

Hampshire Women’s captain Georgia Adams will captain Southern Brave this year, joined by her Hampshire teammates Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp and Rhianna Southby.

Further Hampshire players will represent other sides in this year’s tournament, including England international Liam Dawson turning out for London Spirit alongside women stars Bex Tyson and Charli Knott, while the likes of Sonny Baker, Ella McCaughan and Scott Currie will represent Manchester Originals. Australian all-arounder and overseas player for Hampshire Hawks Ellyse Perry will play for Birmingham Phoenix, as do Benny Howell and Chris Wood.

The strong connection between Hampshire Cricket and Southern Brave is further emphasised by Hampshire Men's Head Coach Adi Birrell also serving as Southern Brave Men's Head Coach for his first season in the role.

Southern Brave start off The Hundred away against the Manchester Originals, before kicking off their home campaign with an exciting double-header against Birmingham Phoenix on Sunday 10th August from 11:00 at Utilita Bowl, with last few tickets remaining.

To watch Hampshire and Southern Brave in August at Utilita Bowl, visit www.utilitabowl.com/cricket/tickets/