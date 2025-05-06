Daisy Mullan becomes 15th Hampshire Women professional
Mullan, 22, was born in Bolton and has represented Lancashire and Thunder previously and went on loan to The Blaze in 2024. She has also played for Manchester Originals in The Hundred.
Daisy Mullan said: “I’m really excited to play for Hampshire this summer, the team have made me feel so welcome over the winter. Utilita Bowl’s a fantastic place to call home, and I can’t wait to be fully fit to play under the Rose and Crown.”
Mullan becomes Hampshire’s 15th professionally contracted women’s player and completes the squad with three England centrally contracted players (Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, and Freya Kemp) and two overseas players (Charli Knott and Ellyse Perry).
Adam Carty, Regional Director of Women’s Cricket, said: “Daisy has made a strong impression with players and support staff since coming on board in March. We’ve seen enough in her character, application to improve and core technique as a batter/fielder to suggest she’s got a future in the pro game.
“We hope we can forge a strong enough relationship and support system to ensure that she fulfils her potential here at Hampshire.”
Mullan is currently injured with a broken foot with the aim of returning to full fitness in mid-May.
Hampshire Women currently sit fourth in the table of the Women’s Metro Bank One Day Cup, with two wins, one loss, and one tie from their first four matches.
The team are back in action at 10:30am on Wednesday 7 May against Durham at Arundel Castle.
