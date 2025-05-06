Daisy Mullan becomes 15th Hampshire Women professional

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All-rounder Daisy Mullan signs for Hampshire and completes the women’s squad for the 2025 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mullan, 22, was born in Bolton and has represented Lancashire and Thunder previously and went on loan to The Blaze in 2024. She has also played for Manchester Originals in The Hundred.

Daisy Mullan said: “I’m really excited to play for Hampshire this summer, the team have made me feel so welcome over the winter. Utilita Bowl’s a fantastic place to call home, and I can’t wait to be fully fit to play under the Rose and Crown.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mullan becomes Hampshire’s 15th professionally contracted women’s player and completes the squad with three England centrally contracted players (Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, and Freya Kemp) and two overseas players (Charli Knott and Ellyse Perry).

Daisy Mullan

Adam Carty, Regional Director of Women’s Cricket, said: “Daisy has made a strong impression with players and support staff since coming on board in March. We’ve seen enough in her character, application to improve and core technique as a batter/fielder to suggest she’s got a future in the pro game.

“We hope we can forge a strong enough relationship and support system to ensure that she fulfils her potential here at Hampshire.”

Mullan is currently injured with a broken foot with the aim of returning to full fitness in mid-May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire Women currently sit fourth in the table of the Women’s Metro Bank One Day Cup, with two wins, one loss, and one tie from their first four matches.

The team are back in action at 10:30am on Wednesday 7 May against Durham at Arundel Castle.

Hampshire’s brand-new Women’s Season Ticket grants access to all of Hampshire Women’s home matches, including matches at outgrounds and Vitality Blast double-headers, plus the Women’s Metro Bank One Day Cup at Utilita Bowl on Sunday 21 September, for just £50.

For more information, please visit www.utilitabowl.com/cricket/tickets/womens-season-ticket.