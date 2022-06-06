A 106-run home caning against Verwood was their fourth loss in five matches, with the other game ending in a rare tie.

F & C are only kept off bottom spot by New Milton 2nds, who have lose all their fixtures so far.

Skipper Charlie Gajic (76) was the mainstay behind Verwood’s 237-7 total at Bath Lane before he was bowled by James Hawley (3-43). Extras (34) was next highest.

Sam Stoddart top scored for Fareham & Crofton in their Hampshire League loss to Verwood. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

In reply, opener Sam Stoddart hit 47 and shared an opening stand of 59 with Roy Townson (26).

F & C had advanced to 86-2 when the wheels came off. With John Driscoll (4-19) and James Mitchell (3-15) running riot, the hosts dipped to 116-9 - seven wickets crashing for just 30 runs. The middle order of Alex Wimble (0), John Tucker (0), Sam Lindsay (2) and Luke Gould (2) offered little resistance.

Driscoll claimed his fourth wicket when he dismissed skipper Charlie Stubbs with the F & C total on 131.

Lee Butcher hit a half-century as Gosport Borough 2nds claimed their first win of the county league third tier campaign, at rock bottom New Milton’s expense.

Chasing 140 for victory, the opener shared stands of 65 for the first wicket with Gerry Archer jnr (29) and 49 for the second with Robert Wood (17) before he was dismissed for 55 in his side’s seven-wicket success.

Nathan Titchener (3-41) and Archer (2-19) had helped restrict the hosts to 139-8 at Fernhill after Milton had elected to bat.

Will Bolton top scored as Sarisbury 2nds moved up to joint third with a seven-wicket victory at Mudeford.

The opening bat had missed out the previous weekend against Ellingham. After making just five, he then had to watch colleagues Elliott Smith and Simon Orr put on over 300 for the second wicket.

This time he struck 66, playing second fiddle to Jack Lovett (50) in an opening stand of 86 before the latter departed.

Bolton, who hit 11 fours and a six in his run-a-ball innings, then added 71 with Orr (35) for the second wicket.

Asked to chase Mudeford’s 192-7 target, Sarisbury scorched to victory in only the 27th over with Matthew Reeves unbeaten on 21 off 12 balls.