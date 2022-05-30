Down memory lane – Portsmouth area local cricket team photographs from 1988
Let’s take a stroll back in time - to the late 1980s.
By Simon Carter
Monday, 30th May 2022, 11:41 am
United Services CC. Back (from left): Mike Beardall, Paul Shawcross, Paul Eburne, John Dunt, Kevin Norwood, Paul Barsby. Front: Andy Taylor, Roger Evans, Tony Izzard, Charlie Hobson, Piers Moore.
Here’s 11 Portsmouth area grassroots cricket team photos that appeared in the pages of the Sports Mail 34 years ago.
Can you spot yourself, or anyone you know?
Ivo Bligh, Solent League.
Harvest Home, defending Solent League champions. Back (from left): A Rowe, A Marchant, B Breadner, R Aston, K Olby, S Clifford, S Wedderburn (umpire). Front: I Craig, K Briant, D Carter, L Fitzjohn, G Clements.
Portsmouth Enterprise. Back (from left): P Eardley, K Dunne, A McBride, N Kenny, K Ward, A White, S Smith. Front: S Ripiner, R Scane, M Smith, P O'Leary, R Benfield.
Waterlooville CC
Hambledon, South East Hants Division 1. Back (from left): Ralph Simmonds (umpire), Mike de Mellow, John Brindley, Andy Poulson, Gary Blades, Simon Crabtree. Front: Bob Thomas, Gary Knight, Phil Campbell, Ted Lawson, Phil Tusler.
Portsmouth & Southsea CC. Back (from left): J Knowler, M Jenkins, I A Chaplen, R Jones, T Jacobs, I R Chaplen, P Winsor. Front: S Alexander, S Field, J Elliott, B Keeling, T Durston.
Cormorants. Back (from left): B Grainger, B Lawrence, R Bannister, S May, A Gavriel, C Rudder. Front: M Wheeler, T Joy, S Munday, G Hounsome, S Hogg.
Solent League Representative XI. Back (from left): S Clifford, D Gibbons, T Rowe, D Lock, M Barnes, R Smith, K Briant, J Horn. Front: M Cake, I Craig, L Fitzjohn, G Craig, A Burbridge.
Gosport Borough
Crofton, Hampshire League Division 3. Back (from left): K Wort, R Marchant, T Pashley, R Gill, V Bidewell, M Claydon, M Gilroy, N Stares. Front: G Marchant, R Stares, R Stubbington, J Nolan, B Keen.