Fast bowler John Turner signs two-year extension at Hampshire

Hampshire and England fast bowler John Turner has signed a two-year contract extension which sees him stay at Utilita Bowl until at least the end of the 2027 season.

Turner, 24, has been injured for much of the 2025 season with his last game for Hampshire coming in June; he picked up a stress fracture during this year’s Vitality Blast.

The paceman took seven wickets in two Rothesay County Championship matches along with five wickets in the Vitality Blast this summer as Hampshire finished runners-up and reached a record 11th appearance at Finals Day.

John Turner said: “I’m extremely excited to have signed a new contract with Hampshire I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here over the past five seasons and feel like I’ve improved immensely with the help of all the coaches and staff.

John Turner playing for Hampshire

“The club has helped me experience my dreams of international cricket but that’s only made me hungrier to improve and to perform consistently over the next two seasons.

“It’s an exciting time at the club, especially amongst the bowlers who are all extremely eager and driven to continue our white ball success and build our experience in championship cricket to hopefully challenge for that elusive title.”

Turner made his debut for Hampshire in the 2021 One Day Cup where he claimed Alastair Cook as his first victim as he struck with just his fifth ball in professional cricket.

Since then, he has gone on to take 97 wickets in 51 matches for the Rose and Crown across all three formats.

Giles White, Director of Cricket, said: “John is a popular member of the squad and an emerging talent with the potential to excel across all formats. Having already represented England, he will play an integral role in our teams over the coming years.

“He is part of an exciting group of young bowlers who have the potential and skills to drive the team to the next level.”

Turner made his mark in his first season in the Vitality Blast where he took 22 wickets, the most for Hampshire Hawks, with best figures of 3-15 coming against Gloucestershire at Utilita Bowl.

He then earned a deal in The Hundred with Trent Rockets and claimed the wicket of Jonny Bairstow; he went on to feature four times for the Rockets in 2024 before making England debuts in ODIs and IT20s against West Indies that winter.

