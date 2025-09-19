Fletcha Middleton signs two-year extension with Hampshire

Hampshire Cricket has announced that batsman Fletcha Middleton has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at Utilita Bowl through the end of the 2027 season.

The 23-year-old Winchester-born right-hander has developed into a reliable performer across all formats since making his List A debut in August 2021. This season, Middleton recorded his highest List A average of 50.60 in the Metro Bank One Day Cup, contributing significantly to Hampshire's campaign.

A product of Hampshire's youth system, Middleton progressed from the Under-14s through to the Academy before breaking into the first team. His standout moment in the pathway came with an unbeaten 132 in the Second XI Championship Final in 2019.

In first-class cricket, Middleton has accumulated over 1,800 runs at an average of 28.72, while his List A record shows more than 1,100 runs at 34.42. His consistent contributions in the top order have proven valuable across Hampshire's competitions.

The extension continues Hampshire's policy of securing home-grown talent, with Middleton joining other academy graduates in committing their long-term futures to the county.

Middleton will look to build on his 2025 performances as Hampshire pursue silverware across all formats in the coming seasons.