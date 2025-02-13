GMR Group Enters Exclusive Negotiations to Invest in Southern Brave

Hampshire Cricket is pleased to announce that GMR Group will acquire a 49 per cent stake in Southern Brave Ltd, the Hundred franchise based at Utilita Bowl, Southampton.

The announcement follows a rigorous selection process centrally managed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), in collaboration with advisory firms, The Raine Group and Deloitte. GMR Group will now enter an eight-week exclusivity period to finalise legal agreements.

This investment marks a significant step in GMR Group’s commitment to developing cricket in Hampshire. The India-based conglomerate, which secured majority ownership of Hampshire Cricket and Utilita Bowl in September 2024, brings a wealth of expertise in managing national and internal sports franchises. Its portfolio includes Delhi Capitals in the IPL, cricket teams in Dubai, Pretoria, and Seattle, as well as elite teams in kabaddi and rugby.

Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Corporate Chairman, GMR Group & Chairman, GMR Sports, said:

"Having committed to working with Hampshire Cricket long-term, we are delighted to have secured this opportunity to invest in Southern Brave. The Hundred is a unique tournament that has had an immeasurable impact on engaging new fans and raising the profile of men's and women’s cricket in England. We believe there is huge potential for further growth and are excited to be a part of its future."

The sale of stakes in all eight Hundred teams has been managed through competitive auctions and sealed bids and represents a highly significant milestone in the ongoing development of the tournament.

Southern Brave has been one of The Hundred’s most successful franchises, reaching the knockout stages six times in eight seasons and winning both men’s and women’s titles. The tournament has also seen a surge in engagement, with 27 per cent of tickets purchased by under-16s and over one-third of tickets bought by female supporters.

David Mann, Chief Executive, Hampshire Cricket & Utilita Bowl, said:

"The sale of stakes in teams across The Hundred is generating critical income for the sport at recreational and elite level. GMR Group has extensive knowledge in developing successful franchise teams and have already proven themselves to be a valued partner for cricket in Hampshire.”

“In Southern Brave, we have built two of the tournament’s most successful teams and welcomed a new generation of cricket fans to watch the sport live. We know that the future of The Hundred at Utilita Bowl is in safe hands and are looking forward to seeing what the coming years bring.”

This landmark partnership reinforces GMR Group’s ambition to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of franchise cricket in England and beyond.