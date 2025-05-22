Hampshire seal T10 Disability Cup title

Hampshire Cricket were crowned champions in the first ever T10 Disability Cup, highlighting the club’s ongoing commitment and efforts to disability cricket.

The 1st Central County Ground in Hove played host to the inaugural T10 Disability Cup on Sunday 18 May, with teams from Hampshire, Essex, Sussex, and Surrey all featuring.

Hampshire’s D40 side played Sussex in their semi-final and, having won the toss, captain Ben Williams elected to field first. Hampshire secured a comfortable win with 28 deliveries to spare, thanks to 34 runs from Greg McKenzie and 31 from their captain.

That result set up a final with Surrey who got the better of Essex earlier in the day, by nine wickets. This time around, Hampshire opted to bat first and, despite a strong early start, finished on 70/7 off 60 deliveries. However, thanks to great bowling from Freddie Leamon, Hampshire managed to come out on top, eventually winning by five runs.

T10 celebrations.

The side secured the inaugural Disability T10 Cup and got to celebrate on the 1st Central County Ground pitch after the event.

Michael Powell, Hampshire’s Disability Cricket Development Officer, said: “Today, we celebrate not only the thrilling victory for Hampshire as the inaugural T10 Disability Cup champions in Hove, but also the remarkable spirit of disability cricket as a whole, with a fantastic standard of cricket on display from all four counties who were represented. I would also like to thank Sussex Cricket Foundation for organising such a fantastic day.

“Events like this prove that disability cricket is not just deserving of recognition, but of a permanent place in the mainstream, which can only be achieved with the support of advertising & sponsorship. If anyone would like more information on how to get involved with the Disability Cricket Programme in Hampshire, either as a participant or as a commercial partner, please get in touch.”

To find out more about Hampshire Cricket’s disability programme visit: https://www.utilitabowl.com/cricket-board/disability/