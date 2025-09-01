Hampshire stars return for Vitality Blast quarter final

Ahead of the side’s Vitality Blast quarter final clash against Durham, three key players are returning to the Hampshire side.

England international Liam Dawson has rejoined his Hampshire teammates, taking a break from international duty. While Australian duo Chris Lynn and Hilton Cartwright will make a return to the Hawks, having represented the side earlier in the competition.

Hampshire Hawks, the Vitality Blast’s joint-most successful team over the years, take on Durham on Friday 5 September, looking to secure a place in a record 11th finals day. It marks only the second time the sides meet in the competition, with Hampshire taking the spoils last time around in 2011.

The Hawks have enjoyed the joint most wins in the competition, with the return of these three players proving a boost for the side.

Hilton Cartwright

Dawson has demonstrated incredible form recently, particularly after his performance in Hampshire’s One Day Cup semi-final last weekend. Dawson hit a List A best 142 from 116 balls, taking two crucial wickets to seal a final place in the 50-over competition.

So far in 2025’s Vitality Blast competition, Dawson has taken 13 wickets at an average of 22.38. The England international and Australian duo of Cartwright and Lynn will be hoping to help Hampshire in the side’s bid to become the first team to win the men’s T20 Blast four times.

Hilton Cartwright has played six matches for the Hawks so far this year, with a high score of 56 and a total of 152 runs at an average of 30.40, with Lynn recording a high score of 51.

