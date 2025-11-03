How to get early access to huge Utilita Bowl Black Friday savings

Black Friday deals are around the corner with Utilita Bowl ready to offer massive discounts across its outlets, with priority access available for early signups.

The venue’s discounts will be available for general access from 20-30 November, however, those who register their interest for free between 1-16 November will get priority access to all the savings across 17-19 November.

Outlets within Utilita Bowl offering deals this year include eforea Spa, Hilton, BEEFY’s, Hampshire Wellbeing Centre and the Hampshire Cricket Club Shop.

eforea Spa is offering a range of discounts this year from 25% off core spa days, treatments and gym memberships, to bespoke Black Friday packages.

Black Friday at Utilita Bowl.

The spa will offer joint deals with the Hilton, including a Discovery Spa Getaway (£250 for two guests) and a Girls Night Spa Getaway (£230 for two guests). There will be a limited number of these vouchers available.

BEEFY’s will have savings on gift cards as well as a 30% discount on festive afternoon tea bookings, while the Hampshire Wellbeing Centre is set to provide discounts on several of its services.

Finally, the Hampshire Cricket Club Shop will have several offers both instore and online, providing the perfect opportunity to secure Hampshire Cricket merchandise ahead of the festive period.

Sign up for priority access now at: http://utilitabowl.com/blackfriday